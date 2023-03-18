Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
J.C. Herran Martin VintageSongPlayer_2.55.lha (Audio/Players) 1 MB / Mar 17 2023
BeWorld Bochs_2.7.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Mar 17 2023
BeWorld X-Moto_0.6.2.lha (Games/Sport) 42 MB / Mar 17 2023
J.C. Herran Martin VidentiumPicta_2.60.lha (Graphics/Tools) 2 MB / Mar 17 2023
Cowcat Doom3-ProjectUAC_r6_4.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 8 MB / Mar 16 2023
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_5.0.lha (Network/Web) 29 MB / Mar 13 2023
bigfoot Vanilla-TD_1.1.lha (Games/Strategy) 2 MB / Mar 13 2023
bigfoot Vanilla-RA_1.1.lha (Games/Strategy) 3 MB / Mar 13 2023
Andreas Falkenhahn Hollywood_SDK_10.0.lha (Development/Hollywood) 3 MB / Mar 13 2023
Andreas Falkenhahn HollywoodPlayer_10.0.lha (Development/Hollywood) 10 MB / Mar 13 2023
Alfred Faust MIDITools_1.4.lha (Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes) 381 KB / Mar 12 2023
BeWorld fheroes2_1.0.2.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / Mar 12 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 18.03.2023 - 09:54 by AndreasM
