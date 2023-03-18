Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Amiga Future Nr. 161 - 12.03.2023
Myst PC Games 6/94 - 12.03.2023
Software Manager PC Games 6/94 - 12.03.2023
Who Shot Johnny Rock? PC Games 6/94 - 12.03.2023
Moorhuhn: Winter-Edition PC Games 7/2001 - 12.03.2023
Hugo: Im Reich der wilden Tiere PC Games 7/2001 - 12.03.2023
Uli Stein: Kuss-Shooter PC Games 7/2001 - 12.03.2023
Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde PC Games 7/2001 - 12.03.2023
Z: Steel Soldiers PC Games 7/2001 - 12.03.2023
Wiggles PC Games 11/2001 - 12.03.2023
Zax: The Alien Hunter PC Games 11/2001 - 12.03.2023
Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy PC Games 10/2003 - 12.03.2023
Fußball Manager Pro PC Games 10/2003 - 12.03.2023
SpaceTanks PC Games 10/2003 - 12.03.2023
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 18.03.2023 - 09:54
