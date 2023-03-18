Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Oil Imperium - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Oil Imperium - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Silent Service II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Future Tank - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1988
Future Tank - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
What a Memory - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
What a Memory - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
What a Memory - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
What a Memory - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Brainball - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brainball - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mouse In The Dark, A - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Colour the Map - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Challenge Foot Senior - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Challenge Foot Senior - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Challenge Foot Senior - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hard Nova - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Challenge Foot Senior - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Challenge Foot Senior - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Settle The World - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Settle The World - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Settle The World - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Settle The World - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Wiseman - Create one new artist page
Christian Wiegel - Create one new artist page
Colour the Map - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Colour the Map - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Colour the Map - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Challenge Foot Senior - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Challenge Foot Senior - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jacques Thibert - Create one new artist page
Roland Chatard - Create one new artist page
Jacques Bouvier - Create one new artist page
Dominique Michon - Create one new artist page
Hard Nova - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fury Of The Furries - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fury Of The Furries - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Big Deal, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Big Deal, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Big Deal, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Big Deal, The - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1988
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Upload 11 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Two To One - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Two To One - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Two To One - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tolteka - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Tolteka - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Tolteka - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Space Cab - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Space Cab - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Emerald Mine 3 Professional - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Emerald Mine 3 Professional - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Mouse - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Barney Mouse - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Barney Mouse - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Neue HOL Uploads
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 18.03.2023 - 09:54 by AndreasM
