 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 18.03.2023 - 09:54 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Oil Imperium - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Oil Imperium - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Silent Service II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Future Tank - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1988
Future Tank - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
What a Memory - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
What a Memory - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
What a Memory - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
What a Memory - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Brainball - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brainball - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mouse In The Dark, A - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Colour the Map - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Challenge Foot Senior - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Challenge Foot Senior - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Challenge Foot Senior - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hard Nova - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Challenge Foot Senior - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Challenge Foot Senior - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Settle The World - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Settle The World - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Settle The World - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Settle The World - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Wiseman - Create one new artist page
Christian Wiegel - Create one new artist page
Colour the Map - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Colour the Map - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Colour the Map - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Challenge Foot Senior - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Challenge Foot Senior - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jacques Thibert - Create one new artist page
Roland Chatard - Create one new artist page
Jacques Bouvier - Create one new artist page
Dominique Michon - Create one new artist page
Hard Nova - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fury Of The Furries - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fury Of The Furries - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Big Deal, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Big Deal, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Big Deal, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Big Deal, The - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1988
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Upload 11 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Two To One - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Two To One - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Two To One - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tolteka - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Tolteka - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Tolteka - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Space Cab - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Space Cab - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Emerald Mine 3 Professional - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Emerald Mine 3 Professional - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Mouse - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Barney Mouse - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Barney Mouse - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page