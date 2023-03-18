The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
vintagesongplayer.lha - audio/play - 2.55 - 2 MB - 17.03.2023 - A JukeBox multiformat player
muiplot.x86_64-v11-aros.lha - graphics/misc - 0.1 - 263 KB - 17.03.2023 - Simple function plotter
videntiumpicta.lha - graphics/viewer - 2.60 - 2 MB - 15.03.2023 - Videntium Picta is picture viewer
amissl.i386-aros.zip - network/misc - 4.12 - 1 MB - 15.03.2023 - AmiSSL is a port of OpenSSL for AROS
muimapparium.x86_64-v11-aros.lha - network/misc - 0.9 - 739 KB - 15.03.2023 - OpenStreetMap Client
leu.x86_64-v11-aros.lha - office/spreadsheet - 0.8 - 1 MB - 15.03.2023 - A simple spreadsheet viewer
mcamiga.x86_64-v11-aros.lha - utility/filetool - 1.0 - 295 KB - 17.03.2023 - File Manager
hex2.x86_64-v11-aros.lha - utility/misc - 0.2 - 243 KB - 17.03.2023 - Calculator with variables
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
