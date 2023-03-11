Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
vsp.lha - audio/play - 2.50 - 2 MB - 09.03.2023 - A JukeBox multiformat player
thewidowii-ecard.lha - demo/misc - 1.10 - 5 MB - 09.03.2023 - This is e-Card with the advertisement to a future
thewidowii-ecard2.lha - demo/misc - 1.00 - 4 MB - 04.03.2023 - This is the second and last demo e-Card
libflac.lha - development/library/audio - 1.4.2 - 2 MB - 08.03.2023 - Free Lossless Audio Codec
hle-pokercard.lha - game/card - Final - 4 MB - 03.03.2023 - Guess the next card to appear in the table
scummvm-src.zip - game/misc - 2.7.0 - 175 MB - 03.03.2023 - ScummVM Source
scummvm.lha - game/misc - 2.7.0 - 108 MB - 03.03.2023 - Run supported classic adventure/rpg games
terri-fried.lha - game/misc - - 3 MB - 09.03.2023 - Everyone is dead except for... an egg.
scummvm-tools-src.zip - utility/filetool - 2.7.0 - 2 MB - 03.03.2023 - ScummVM Tools Source
scummvm-tools.lha - utility/filetool - 2.7.0 - 4 MB - 03.03.2023 - A collection of various tools for ScummVM
installerlg.lha - utility/misc - 1.0.2 - 207 KB - 04.03.2023 - Commodore Installer replacement
vim_mui.lha - utility/text/edit - 9.0.1378 - 15 MB - 05.03.2023 - The ubiquitous text editor
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Published 11.03.2023 - 10:12 by AndreasM
