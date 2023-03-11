Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
J.C. Herran Martin VintageSongPlayer_2.50.lha (Audio/Players) 1 MB / Mar 09 2023
J.C. Herran Martin TheWidowII-eCard.lha (Games/Adventure) 4 MB / Mar 09 2023
bigfoot Vanilla-RA_1.0.lha (Games/Strategy) 3 MB / Mar 08 2023
Stefan Haubenthal PETSCIIRobots-SDL.lha (Games/Misc) 658 KB / Mar 08 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Centurion.lha (Emulation/Misc) 132 KB / Mar 06 2023
AmiSSL Open Source Team AmiSSL_5.7-68k.lha (Network/SSL) 3 MB / Mar 06 2023
The Electronic Knights cranker_0.66.lha (Files/Crunch) 373 KB / Mar 05 2023
Ola Söder Vim_9.0.1378.lha (Text/Edit) 14 MB / Mar 05 2023
BeWorld SDLPoP_1.23.lha (Games/Adventure) 871 KB / Mar 05 2023
BeWorld, BSzili dRally.lha (Games/Race) 42 MB / Mar 05 2023
BeWorld anarch.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 141 KB / Mar 05 2023
Ola Söder InstallerLG_1.0.2.lha (System/Shell) 155 KB / Mar 04 2023
Stefan Haubenthal tedplay.lha (Audio/Players) 868 KB / Mar 04 2023
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_29.36.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Mar 04 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Space_Travel.lha (Games/Misc) 58 KB / Mar 04 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Deark_1.6.4.lha (Files/Archive) 2 MB / Mar 04 2023
Stefan Haubenthal fe_1.0.lha (Development/C) 49 KB / Mar 04 2023
J.C. Herran Martin TheWidowII-eCard2.lha (Games/Adventure) 4 MB / Mar 04 2023
Stefan Haubenthal cabextract_1.11.lha (Files/Archive) 51 KB / Mar 03 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
