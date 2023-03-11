 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations

« 

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 11.03.2023 - 10:12 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image J.C. Herran Martin Image VintageSongPlayer_2.50.lha (Audio/Players) 1 MB / Mar 09 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image TheWidowII-eCard.lha (Games/Adventure) 4 MB / Mar 09 2023
Image bigfoot Image Vanilla-RA_1.0.lha (Games/Strategy) 3 MB / Mar 08 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image PETSCIIRobots-SDL.lha (Games/Misc) 658 KB / Mar 08 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Centurion.lha (Emulation/Misc) 132 KB / Mar 06 2023
Image AmiSSL Open Source Team Image AmiSSL_5.7-68k.lha (Network/SSL) 3 MB / Mar 06 2023
Image The Electronic Knights Image cranker_0.66.lha (Files/Crunch) 373 KB / Mar 05 2023
Image Ola Söder Image Vim_9.0.1378.lha (Text/Edit) 14 MB / Mar 05 2023
Image BeWorld Image SDLPoP_1.23.lha (Games/Adventure) 871 KB / Mar 05 2023
Image BeWorld, BSzili Image dRally.lha (Games/Race) 42 MB / Mar 05 2023
Image BeWorld Image anarch.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 141 KB / Mar 05 2023
Image Ola Söder Image InstallerLG_1.0.2.lha (System/Shell) 155 KB / Mar 04 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image tedplay.lha (Audio/Players) 868 KB / Mar 04 2023
Image James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image AmiArcadia_29.36.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Mar 04 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Space_Travel.lha (Games/Misc) 58 KB / Mar 04 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Deark_1.6.4.lha (Files/Archive) 2 MB / Mar 04 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image fe_1.0.lha (Development/C) 49 KB / Mar 04 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image TheWidowII-eCard2.lha (Games/Adventure) 4 MB / Mar 04 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image cabextract_1.11.lha (Files/Archive) 51 KB / Mar 03 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

