The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 11.03.2023 - 10:12 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Story Maschine: Galaxis ASM 5/93 - 08.03.2023
Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective Volume II ASM 5/93 - 08.03.2023
Inca ASM 5/93 - 08.03.2023
Ambermoon ASM 5/93 - 08.03.2023
Alien 3 (Game Boy) ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
B.C. Kid (Game Boy) ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
Best of the Best: Championship Karate ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
Lemmings 2: The Tribes ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
No Greater Glory: The American Civil War ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
Erben des Throns, Die ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
Wordtris ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
Euro Soccer ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
Nick Faldo's Championship Golf ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
Sports Masters ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
Risky Woods ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
Cool Croc Twins, The ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
Robocop 3: Vector-Arcade ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
Nicky Boom ASM 4/93 - 08.03.2023
Alien 3 ASM 8/93 - 05.03.2023
Global Gladiators ASM 8/93 - 05.03.2023
Double Dragon III: The Rosetta Stone ASM 8/93 - 05.03.2023
Warpspeed ASM 8/93 - 05.03.2023
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Action Game ASM 8/93 - 05.03.2023
Dune II: Der Kampf um Arrakis ASM 8/93 - 05.03.2023
Transarctica ASM 8/93 - 05.03.2023
Goal! ASM 8/93 - 05.03.2023
WWF Royal Rumble ASM 8/93 - 05.03.2023
Rackets & Rivals ASM 8/93 - 05.03.2023
Alien 3 (SNES) ASM 9/93 - 05.03.2023
Greens, The ASM 9/93 - 05.03.2023
Odyssee, Die ASM 9/93 - 05.03.2023
Where in Space is Carmen Sandiego? ASM 9/93 - 05.03.2023
Nicky Boom 2 ASM 9/93 - 05.03.2023
Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
Chiki Chiki Boys ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
B.O.B. ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
Fatal Fury ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
Global Gladiators ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
Mechwarrior (SNES) ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
Doomsday Warrior ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
Warpspeed ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
7th Guest, The ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
Maniac Mansion: Day of the Tentacle ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
Morph ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
Karamalz Cup ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
Rainbow Islands: The Story of Bubble Bobble 2 ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
Ishar: Legend of the Fortress ASM 8/93 - 04.03.2023
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page