Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Big Deal, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Big Deal, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Big Deal, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Big Deal, The - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1988
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Upload 11 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Two To One - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Two To One - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Two To One - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tolteka - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Tolteka - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Tolteka - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Space Cab - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Space Cab - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Emerald Mine 3 Professional - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Emerald Mine 3 Professional - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Mouse - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Barney Mouse - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Barney Mouse - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Scrolling Walls - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Scrolling Walls - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Jump Machine - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Jump Machine - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Jump Machine - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Ambermoon - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Iridon - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Iridon - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Iridon - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Excalibur - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Excalibur - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Excalibur - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Emerald Mine - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Emerald Mine - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Emerald Mine - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
City Defence - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
City Defence - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
City Defence - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Two To One - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tolteka - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Scrolling Walls - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Jump Machine - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Iridon - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Emerald Mine 3 Professional - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Emerald Mine - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
Emerald Mine - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
City Defence - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
City Defence - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Big Deal, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Sextett III - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Paramax - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Paramax - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Paramax - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mind Force - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Mind Force - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Mind Force - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Fury Of The Furries - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fury Of The Furries - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fury Of The Furries - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fury Of The Furries - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fury Of The Furries - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Popeye 2 - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Maniax - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Maniax - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Maniax - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Maniax - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Galaxy 89 - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Galaxy 89 - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Galaxy 89 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Emetic Skimmer - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Emetic Skimmer - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Emetic Skimmer - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Ring Around The World - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
ArtPazz - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 2021
Ring Around The World - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2023
Ring Around The World - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2023
Ring Around The World - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Lone Wolf: The Mirror Of Death - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Lone Wolf: The Mirror Of Death - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Mouse In The Dark, A - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mouse In The Dark, A - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mouse In The Dark, A - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Computras International - Create one new publisher page
Brainball - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brainball - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brainball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brainball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brainball - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brainball - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brainball - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Elfmania - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Elfmania - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wizards Castle - Upload 4 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Cosmic Pirate - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Cosmic Pirate - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Cosmic Pirate - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Dennis - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Dennis - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Dennis - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Chess Player 2150 - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Chess Player 2150 - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Wizards Castle - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Wizards Castle - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Tetris (Mirrorsoft) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Nemac IV - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA, ECS, OCS, Graffiti, RTG - 1996
Dennis - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chess Player 2150 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Cardiaxx - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
A320 Airbus - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tiger Road - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Tiger Road - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Tiger Road - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Tiger Road - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Tiger Road - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Silent Service II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 11.03.2023 - 10:12 by AndreasM
Back to previous page