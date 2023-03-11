The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
thewidowii-ecard.lha - demo/misc - 1.00 - 5 MB - 08.03.2023 - This is e-Card with the advertisement to a future
thewidowii-ecard2.lha - demo/misc - 1.00 - 4 MB - 04.03.2023 - This is the second and last demo e-Card
whatiff2.09.lha - document/misc - 2.09 - 1 MB - 04.03.2023 - Magazine on AmigaGuide
bofh.i386-aros.zip - game/action - 1.61 - 991 KB - 07.03.2023 - Defuse bombs in this top-down shooter.
installerlg.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 1.0.2 - 121 KB - 04.03.2023 - Commodore Installer replacement
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 11.03.2023 - 10:12 by AndreasM
Back to previous page