Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Audio Sampling on the Amiga 1000 - Feat: PerfectSound, FutureSound and Aegis Audiomaster IIIAdrian's Digital Basement: This dead Amiga 500 refused to reveal its secretsAlex Harkonnen75: Shortplay Amiga Game : AquabyssAmigaFuture: Batman Rises by Batman Group - Amiga Future 161Hyrbis - The best Amiga shooter? Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 391Amiten TV: Amiga 1200 Transparent A1200.net CaseCheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | GODS (1991)Chris Edwards Restoration: Commodore Amiga 3000 Rev6 Early model with ROM TOWERChris Edwards Restoration: The Commodore Amiga 3000T Lives again! but how?Chris Edwards Restoration: Commodore Amiga OS 3.2.2 update in 2023Daniel Stephens: Boss Machine PipelineDeathstar: NORULEZ - NORULEZ albumEORetro: Lesestunde: Amiga-Joker 7/93FairLight TV #69, with Photon/Scoopex and Amiga OCS demo's.Last Ninja 2 The Street (HKvalhe's 3/4ch LN2 The Street Definite Edition) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 2 The Sewer Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Sewer Loader Dumpf'n'Bass Edition) - Helge KvalheiHold and Modify: AmigaOS 3.2.2 Update! QUICK OVERVIEWHold and Modify: No Roms? No Problem! Commodore Amiga Magic!Jumpman Junior Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageGainforce Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageKjell Baut: VLOG: Mein Amiga 2000 [Teil 1]Ghouls N Ghosts (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comMALB42: AmiFox copy selected text or get the clipboard contentsÖffnungszeiten 2023 und Pizzaservice - Yesterchips MuseumMister JBAM: [AMIGA] Amiga OS 3.2.2 !!!NIKS - Retro Game Channel: Unique - Origins on Amiga 1200 with CRT. Pistorm32OldAndNewVideoGames: Best Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 3Retro B8: The Best Ten Commodore Amiga Shoot Em Up Games Ever made!!RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): The Commodore Amiga1000 - Part 1: Unboxing and first lookRetroGamingMusic: Who Dares Wins Video Game Music Live PerformanceRetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 6.RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 7.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Destiny - First Real Demo (1988)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Special Brothers - Fooling Around (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Elite Inc. - Bobs (1990)Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Creeping Me Out Hex Night=- demo 1.5 AGAThomaniac: #1981 Amiga Time!...Turbocup Challenge: Unzerstörbare Gegner auf Schienen hauen Dich weg! [Amiga]TorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - 40th Anniversary of Commodore 64 - ft. C64 Birthday CakesTorque: Let's Play Der Clou! in der AmigaCD32 Version mit Sprachausgabe #001