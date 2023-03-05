Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Audio Sampling on the Amiga 1000 - Feat: PerfectSound, FutureSound and Aegis Audiomaster III
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-VJUxXZLhY
Adrian's Digital Basement: This dead Amiga 500 refused to reveal its secrets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5U3360iqac
Alex Harkonnen75: Shortplay Amiga Game : Aquabyss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gfx9pZHl23g
AmigaFuture: Batman Rises by Batman Group - Amiga Future 161
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkpj7WYJUWg
Hyrbis - The best Amiga shooter? Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 391
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoYrk47QXSM
Amiten TV: Amiga 1200 Transparent A1200.net Case
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvkW_1kAqz8
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | GODS (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_eJvreqNcc
Chris Edwards Restoration: Commodore Amiga 3000 Rev6 Early model with ROM TOWER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XgtPD3iWHI
Chris Edwards Restoration: The Commodore Amiga 3000T Lives again! but how?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrpAEBcq14o
Chris Edwards Restoration: Commodore Amiga OS 3.2.2 update in 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fmPniU0sT8
Daniel Stephens: Boss Machine Pipeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhcRGDKARc8
Deathstar: NORULEZ - NORULEZ album
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OE4dAkm8lo
EORetro: Lesestunde: Amiga-Joker 7/93
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvu369_NFQA
FairLight TV #69, with Photon/Scoopex and Amiga OCS demo's.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XSCSPDDzIUg
Last Ninja 2 The Street (HKvalhe's 3/4ch LN2 The Street Definite Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTVzgOSjofM
Last Ninja 2 The Sewer Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Sewer Loader Dumpf'n'Bass Edition) - Helge Kvalhei
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhPDcBiNfGo
Hold and Modify: AmigaOS 3.2.2 Update! QUICK OVERVIEW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccl-mQTj_w0
Hold and Modify: No Roms? No Problem! Commodore Amiga Magic!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4d24tPoW2I
Jumpman Junior Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEyZvH9ybEU
Gainforce Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtenarrCGLw
Kjell Baut: VLOG: Mein Amiga 2000 [Teil 1]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDPWRWqrd-4
Ghouls N Ghosts (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0O-J9M-z6bc
MALB42: AmiFox copy selected text or get the clipboard contents
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEovfO-bD1U
Öffnungszeiten 2023 und Pizzaservice - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kdc6dGmAKyQ
Mister JBAM: [AMIGA] Amiga OS 3.2.2 !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jen7viNhGgE
NIKS - Retro Game Channel: Unique - Origins on Amiga 1200 with CRT. Pistorm32
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdTpn4KA9BY
OldAndNewVideoGames: Best Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWRyGf9SKdo
Retro B8: The Best Ten Commodore Amiga Shoot Em Up Games Ever made!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wr847K72Jsc
RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): The Commodore Amiga1000 - Part 1: Unboxing and first look
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lW7JgbMXUeI
RetroGamingMusic: Who Dares Wins Video Game Music Live Performance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wL6iA1AzR7U
RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 6.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwxZOd_R5kI
RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 7.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngtI7cl_c5g
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Destiny - First Real Demo (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xI1SA5ybw5k
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Special Brothers - Fooling Around (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQ-OVSsPnok
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Elite Inc. - Bobs (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZQUTiklABY
Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Creeping Me Out Hex Night=- demo 1.5 AGA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUzVZUqGCnY
Thomaniac: #1981 Amiga Time!...Turbocup Challenge: Unzerstörbare Gegner auf Schienen hauen Dich weg! [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jf6YQY5OrFY
TorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - 40th Anniversary of Commodore 64 - ft. C64 Birthday Cakes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkVHy8g149k
Torque: Let's Play Der Clou! in der AmigaCD32 Version mit Sprachausgabe #001
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCADp-NVnMA
