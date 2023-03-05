 

 

 

Anonymous




Amiga Future

Knowledge

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 05.03.2023 - 10:59 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Audio Sampling on the Amiga 1000 - Feat: PerfectSound, FutureSound and Aegis Audiomaster III

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-VJUxXZLhY


Adrian's Digital Basement: This dead Amiga 500 refused to reveal its secrets

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5U3360iqac


Alex Harkonnen75: Shortplay Amiga Game : Aquabyss

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gfx9pZHl23g


AmigaFuture: Batman Rises by Batman Group - Amiga Future 161

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkpj7WYJUWg


Hyrbis - The best Amiga shooter? Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 391

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoYrk47QXSM


Amiten TV: Amiga 1200 Transparent A1200.net Case

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvkW_1kAqz8


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | GODS (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_eJvreqNcc


Chris Edwards Restoration: Commodore Amiga 3000 Rev6 Early model with ROM TOWER

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XgtPD3iWHI


Chris Edwards Restoration: The Commodore Amiga 3000T Lives again! but how?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrpAEBcq14o


Chris Edwards Restoration: Commodore Amiga OS 3.2.2 update in 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fmPniU0sT8


Daniel Stephens: Boss Machine Pipeline

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhcRGDKARc8


Deathstar: NORULEZ - NORULEZ album

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7OE4dAkm8lo


EORetro: Lesestunde: Amiga-Joker 7/93

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvu369_NFQA


FairLight TV #69, with Photon/Scoopex and Amiga OCS demo's.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XSCSPDDzIUg


Last Ninja 2 The Street (HKvalhe's 3/4ch LN2 The Street Definite Edition) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTVzgOSjofM


Last Ninja 2 The Sewer Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Sewer Loader Dumpf'n'Bass Edition) - Helge Kvalhei

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhPDcBiNfGo


Hold and Modify: AmigaOS 3.2.2 Update! QUICK OVERVIEW

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccl-mQTj_w0


Hold and Modify: No Roms? No Problem! Commodore Amiga Magic!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4d24tPoW2I


Jumpman Junior Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEyZvH9ybEU


Gainforce Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtenarrCGLw


Kjell Baut: VLOG: Mein Amiga 2000 [Teil 1]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDPWRWqrd-4


Ghouls N Ghosts (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0O-J9M-z6bc


MALB42: AmiFox copy selected text or get the clipboard contents

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEovfO-bD1U


Öffnungszeiten 2023 und Pizzaservice - Yesterchips Museum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kdc6dGmAKyQ


Mister JBAM: [AMIGA] Amiga OS 3.2.2 !!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jen7viNhGgE


NIKS - Retro Game Channel: Unique - Origins on Amiga 1200 with CRT. Pistorm32

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdTpn4KA9BY


OldAndNewVideoGames: Best Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWRyGf9SKdo


Retro B8: The Best Ten Commodore Amiga Shoot Em Up Games Ever made!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wr847K72Jsc


RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): The Commodore Amiga1000 - Part 1: Unboxing and first look

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lW7JgbMXUeI


RetroGamingMusic: Who Dares Wins Video Game Music Live Performance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wL6iA1AzR7U


RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 6.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwxZOd_R5kI


RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 7.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngtI7cl_c5g


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Destiny - First Real Demo (1988)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xI1SA5ybw5k


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Special Brothers - Fooling Around (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQ-OVSsPnok


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Elite Inc. - Bobs (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZQUTiklABY


Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Creeping Me Out Hex Night=- demo 1.5 AGA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUzVZUqGCnY


Thomaniac: #1981 Amiga Time!...Turbocup Challenge: Unzerstörbare Gegner auf Schienen hauen Dich weg! [Amiga]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jf6YQY5OrFY


TorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - 40th Anniversary of Commodore 64 - ft. C64 Birthday Cakes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkVHy8g149k


Torque: Let's Play Der Clou! in der AmigaCD32 Version mit Sprachausgabe #001

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCADp-NVnMA

