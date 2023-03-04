Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal cabextract_1.11.lha (Files/Archive) 51 KB / Mar 03 2023
Henes & Piru AmIRC_3.9.lha (Communication) 1 MB / Mar 02 2023
Cowcat Doom3-ProjectUAC_r6_3.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 6 MB / Mar 02 2023
J.C. Herran Martin HLE-Pokercard_FinalVersion.lha (Games/Card) 3 MB / Mar 02 2023
J.C. Herran Martin CardsMakingKit.lha (Games/Card) 2 MB / Mar 02 2023
Jacek Piszczek Iris_1.9.lha (Email) 22 MB / Mar 01 2023
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_4.9.lha (Network/Web) 28 MB / Mar 01 2023
BeWorld ScummVM_2.7.0.lha (Games/Adventure) 302 MB / Feb 28 2023
BeWorld SDL_2.26.3_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 17 MB / Feb 28 2023
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
