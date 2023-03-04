 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.

The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.
The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.

The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 04.03.2023 - 09:51 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Tetris (Mirrorsoft) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Nemac IV - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA, ECS, OCS, Graffiti, RTG - 1996
Dennis - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chess Player 2150 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Cardiaxx - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
A320 Airbus - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tiger Road - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Tiger Road - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Tiger Road - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Tiger Road - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Tiger Road - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Silent Service II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Projekt Ikarus - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Elfmania - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Elfmania - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Epic - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Epic - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wizard's Castle - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Wizard's Castle - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Wizard's Castle - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pipe Rider - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pipe Rider - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pipe Rider - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pipe Rider - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pipe Rider - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Talking Storybook, The: Christmas Stories - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1986
Talking Storybook, The: Christmas Stories - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1986
Talking Storybook, The: Christmas Stories - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1986
Talking Storybook, The: Christmas Stories - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1986
Lords Of Time - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lords Of Time - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Apocalypse / Rebel - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Apocalypse / Rebel - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Apocalypse / Rebel - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Tengen Arcade Hits - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Dark Castle - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Dark Castle - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Brainblaster - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Trade Travel Fight - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Trade Travel Fight - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Trade Travel Fight - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Trade Travel Fight - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hartmut Klemens - Create one new artist page
Dirk Posniak - Create one new artist page
R. Hartmann - Create one new artist page
A. Hartmann - Create one new artist page
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1988
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: The Coin-Op! / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game / Tortugas Ninja 2: The Coin Op / Tortues Ninja 2: Le Coin-Op! - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Screaming Wings - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1987
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: The Coin-Op! / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game / Tortugas Ninja 2: The Coin Op / Tortues Ninja 2: Le Coin-Op! - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Woof - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS
Woof - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Tonni MernÃ¸e - Create one new artist page
Martin Sehested - Create one new artist page
Casper Wulf - Create one new artist page
Woof - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS
Woof - Upload 3 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS
Woof - Upload 80 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Woof - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Scandinavian Computer Club - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Woof - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Scandinavian Computer Club - Create one new publisher page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page