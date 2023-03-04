Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Tetris (Mirrorsoft) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Nemac IV - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA, ECS, OCS, Graffiti, RTG - 1996
Dennis - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chess Player 2150 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Cardiaxx - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
A320 Airbus - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tiger Road - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Tiger Road - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Tiger Road - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Tiger Road - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Tiger Road - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Silent Service II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Projekt Ikarus - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Elfmania - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Elfmania - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Epic - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Epic - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wizard's Castle - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Wizard's Castle - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Wizard's Castle - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pipe Rider - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pipe Rider - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pipe Rider - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pipe Rider - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pipe Rider - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Talking Storybook, The: Christmas Stories - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1986
Talking Storybook, The: Christmas Stories - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1986
Talking Storybook, The: Christmas Stories - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1986
Talking Storybook, The: Christmas Stories - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1986
Lords Of Time - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lords Of Time - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Apocalypse / Rebel - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Apocalypse / Rebel - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Apocalypse / Rebel - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Tengen Arcade Hits - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Dark Castle - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Dark Castle - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Brainblaster - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Trade Travel Fight - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Trade Travel Fight - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Trade Travel Fight - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Trade Travel Fight - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hartmut Klemens - Create one new artist page
Dirk Posniak - Create one new artist page
R. Hartmann - Create one new artist page
A. Hartmann - Create one new artist page
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1988
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: The Coin-Op! / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game / Tortugas Ninja 2: The Coin Op / Tortues Ninja 2: Le Coin-Op! - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Screaming Wings - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1987
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: The Coin-Op! / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game / Tortugas Ninja 2: The Coin Op / Tortues Ninja 2: Le Coin-Op! - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Woof - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS
Woof - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Tonni MernÃ¸e - Create one new artist page
Martin Sehested - Create one new artist page
Casper Wulf - Create one new artist page
Woof - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS
Woof - Upload 3 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS
Woof - Upload 80 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Woof - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Scandinavian Computer Club - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Woof - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Scandinavian Computer Club - Create one new publisher page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 04.03.2023 - 09:51 by AndreasM
