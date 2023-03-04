The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
hle-pokercard.lha - game/card - Final - 4 MB - 02.03.2023 - Guess the next card to appear in the table
ghostscript-10.0.0.m68k-aros.lha - utility/print - 10.0.0 - 12 MB - 28.02.2023 - Ghostscript v10 binary for AROS/m68k
ghostscript-10.0.0.x86_64-vwip-aros.lha - utility/print - 10.0.0 - 12 MB - 28.02.2023 - Ghostscript v10 binary for AROS/x86_64 (ABI_WIP)
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 04.03.2023 - 09:51 by AndreasM
