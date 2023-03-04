Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
Centurion.lha - - misc/emu - 132K - Centurion CPU6 based minicomputer - (readme)
AmyStromWiFiSwitch.lha - 1.1 - misc/misc - 7.4M - Control and query the myStrom Wifi Sw... - (readme)
cabextract.lha - 1.11 - util/arc - 54K - Extract MS Cabinet (.CAB) archives - (readme)
cabextract_OS4.lha - 1.11 - util/arc - 44K - Extract MS Cabinet (.CAB) archives - (readme)
cc1541.lha - 4.0 - misc/emu - 155K - Create Commodore 1541 floppy disk images - (readme)
mrwolf.lha - 2.2 - comm/tcp - 32K - Pool-friendly SNTP time sync client - (readme)
ScreenTime.lha - 1.5.3 - util/time - 69K - Screen clock with calendar - (readme)
BoomMachinery.lha - - mods/pro - 763K - Boom Machinery mod by Critical Science - (readme)
cabextract_MOS.lha - 1.11 - util/arc - 51K - Extract MS Cabinet (.CAB) archives - (readme)
FrozenPack03.lha - - mods/pro - 26K - Frozen Pack 03 mod by Critical Science - (readme)
FutureHopes.lha - - mods/pro - 173K - Future Hopes mod by Critical Science - (readme)
GameSupport.lha - - mods/pro - 12K - Game Support mod by Critical Science - (readme)
JustTechnoMind.lha - - mods/pro - 202K - Just Techno Mind mod by Critical Science - (readme)
LeadSoldiers.lha - - mods/pro - 126K - Lead Soldiers mod by Critical Science - (readme)
LifeIsADare.lha - - mods/pro - 33K - Life Is A Dare mod by Critical Science - (readme)
Metallurgy.lha - - mods/pro - 443K - Metallurgy mod by Critical Science - (readme)
NewSensations.lha - - mods/pro - 109K - New Sensations mod by Critical Science - (readme)
PhysicNoiseII.lha - - mods/pro - 151K - Physic Noise II mod by Critical Science - (readme)
PolarDreams.lha - - mods/pro - 250K - Polar Dreams mod by Critical Science - (readme)
SacredSanctuary.lha - - mods/pro - 209K - Sacred Sanctuary mod by Critical Science - (readme)
ScalyClasyc.lha - - mods/pro - 79K - Scaly Clasyc mod by Critical Science - (readme)
SoundConquest.lha - - mods/pro - 87K - Sound Conquest mod by Critical Science - (readme)
SupremeTemptation.lha - - mods/pro - 91K - Supreme Temptation by Critical Science - (readme)
TearsOfAir.lha - - mods/pro - 73K - Tears Of Air mod by Critical Science - (readme)
TendenciesPart1.lha - - mods/pro - 150K - Tendencies Part 1 by Critical Science - (readme)
TendenciesPart2.lha - - mods/pro - 207K - Tendencies Part 2 by Critical Science - (readme)
TheAnswerBack.lha - - mods/pro - 91K - The Answer Back mod by Critical Science - (readme)
ThermalPain.lha - - mods/pro - 329K - Thermal Pain mod by Critical Science - (readme)
anaiis.lha - 1.23 - driver/other - 221K - ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.23 - (readme)
anaiis_boot.lha - 1.22 - driver/other - 231K - ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release 1.22 - (readme)
gimorracinese.lha - 1.0 - game/wb - 263K - GI Morra Cinese Game - (readme)
SniffEmu.lha - 1.1.1 - util/sys - 12K - Check if system is running in emulator - (readme)
AmiModRadio.lha - 0.99998 - mus/play - 2.8M - Play modules from Internet sources - (readme)
AvalancheSP.lha - 1.1 - util/arc - 5K - Spanish catalog for Avalanche 1.11 - (readme)
ChangeExp.lha - 2.0 - util/misc - 5K - Protect/Detect your emulated amiga - (readme)
GF4RSIDD.zip - 1.00 - pix/misc - 76K - Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Maker Disk 13 - (readme)
fe.lha - 1.0 - dev/lang - 50K - A tiny, embeddable language - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 04.03.2023 - 09:51 by AndreasM
Back to previous page