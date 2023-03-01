Ghostscript wurde in der Version 10.0.0 für AROS veröffentlicht.
http://archives.aros-exec.org/?function ... p-aros.lha
http://archives.aros-exec.org/?function ... k-aros.lha
The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.
More informations
Ghostscript 10.0.0 erschienen
Published 01.03.2023 - 15:56 by AndreasM
