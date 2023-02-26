Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Audio Sampling on the Amiga 1000 - Feat: PerfectSound, FutureSound and Aegis Audiomaster IIIAdrian's Digital Basement: This Sony Trinitron looks so good with a RGB inputAlex Harkonnen75: Interview Andrea Zevallos PixelArt & AnimationAlex Harkonnen75: Test Hardware PiStorm32: Games & Demos & Emulators (Not Review)Alles Spielkram: Amiga 1000 Restauration & Erweiterungen möglich? - Teil 1 BestandsaufnahmeAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Maria Renard's Revenge - Commodore Amiga - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Street Rod - Commodore Amiga - 720 ComentadoAmigos Retro Gaming: Amigathon 2023 Full Stream Part 1Devil's Temple: Son of the Kung Fu Master - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 390Amiten TV: Amiga 1200 PiStorm32 Lite CaffeineOS 914 (Showcase #2 / Office )Cheeky Commodore Gamer: THE YORKSHIRE AMIGA GROUP 2023 - ROCHDALEChris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 4000T has IDE and SCSI lets add a ide zip driveCRG: Amiga Sick Hundred - Part 3 - Composite Fix and Building a Chip RAM expansionGerion79: Star Control (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieLast Ninja 2 Central Park (HKvalhe's 4ch Definite LN2 Central Park Amiga Edition) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 2 The Street Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 StreetLoader Amiga Version) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Hot and Sweaty Amiga Time!Hold and Modify: What It's Really Like Using An Amiga. ImageFX 4.5!Fast Eddie's Pool And Billiards Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageJumpman Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageTransplant (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comMALB42: AmiFox 0.2 Beta 1 on Amiga 600MALB42: AmiFox now with download functionMALB42: AmiFox the new click and drag feature, for scrollbars and MapsDie TAFELN - Die grafische Benuteroberfläche GUI - Yesterchips MuseumPaddys Retro Kanal: The Legend of Kyrandia - Amiga - Longplay #2 - Gäste (Daniel & David)RetroGamingMusic: Who Dares Wins Video Game Music Live PerformanceRetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4.RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 5.RMC - The Cave: The Forgotten Commodore 900, we look at a rare prototype | Tech Nibblesrtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: X-Men - Mental Collection 25 (1989)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Crystal - 4D Sports Driving cracktro (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Nemesis - A.G.E. cracktro (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Aurora - Yet Another Boring Intro (1990)Podcast Episode #160 - The Crimson Diamond with Julia MinamataTorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - C64 OS v1.0 Released - Operating System, User Interface - ft. Gregory NacuTorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - I Adore My 64 Documentary Film - My Commodore Story - ft. Jeff SchaapTorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - Fastfingers - C64 Music / MIDI - ft. Dan LaskowskiTorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - MiniMig Development - Amiga FPGA - ft. Ranko RodicTorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - New Old Games for the Commodore PET - Space Invaders - ft. Jim OrlandoTorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - Amiga Global Alliance - Commodore Directory - ft. David PleasanceTorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - History of Vintage Computer Festival /Federation - VCF - ft. Jeffrey BraceTorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - Making a Commodore 64 VIC-II Replacement - Kawari - ft. Randy RossiYawning Angel Retro: Free AMOS Downloads - get the code for your Amiga now!