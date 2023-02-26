Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Audio Sampling on the Amiga 1000 - Feat: PerfectSound, FutureSound and Aegis Audiomaster III
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-VJUxXZLhY
Adrian's Digital Basement: This Sony Trinitron looks so good with a RGB input
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d64hDBI7CpY
Alex Harkonnen75: Interview Andrea Zevallos PixelArt & Animation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mb88MgWhQPw
Alex Harkonnen75: Test Hardware PiStorm32: Games & Demos & Emulators (Not Review)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElZAgfjRu-Y
Alles Spielkram: Amiga 1000 Restauration & Erweiterungen möglich? - Teil 1 Bestandsaufnahme
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFjPrCnxeM0
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Maria Renard's Revenge - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u02Qb52zB-Y
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Street Rod - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASIwNKgpupI
Amigos Retro Gaming: Amigathon 2023 Full Stream Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hTVvl8j_k4
Devil's Temple: Son of the Kung Fu Master - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 390
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U69r7G41x_Q
Amiten TV: Amiga 1200 PiStorm32 Lite CaffeineOS 914 (Showcase #2 / Office )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJup9ECyFQc
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: THE YORKSHIRE AMIGA GROUP 2023 - ROCHDALE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiMgKvZeXws
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 4000T has IDE and SCSI lets add a ide zip drive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdmNpPCOa3Y
CRG: Amiga Sick Hundred - Part 3 - Composite Fix and Building a Chip RAM expansion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxqTFWi14Ho
Gerion79: Star Control (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-G_JC4CZzcg
Last Ninja 2 Central Park (HKvalhe's 4ch Definite LN2 Central Park Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZqLAvJ7Tac
Last Ninja 2 The Street Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 StreetLoader Amiga Version) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IG4-3DXOikQ
Hold and Modify: Hot and Sweaty Amiga Time!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_az2VarYU9o
Hold and Modify: What It's Really Like Using An Amiga. ImageFX 4.5!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4GCGA3nGOY
Fast Eddie's Pool And Billiards Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3ZydxI0_X8
Jumpman Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQjMsdF8SyM
Transplant (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSoLJHCLVF0
MALB42: AmiFox 0.2 Beta 1 on Amiga 600
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rahhSy3uczU&t=10s
MALB42: AmiFox now with download function
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNQloKMne9k
MALB42: AmiFox the new click and drag feature, for scrollbars and Maps
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmBh53nqD7U
Die TAFELN - Die grafische Benuteroberfläche GUI - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yms4urAfk1E
Paddys Retro Kanal: The Legend of Kyrandia - Amiga - Longplay #2 - Gäste (Daniel & David)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vt7b-dFvaE
RetroGamingMusic: Who Dares Wins Video Game Music Live Performance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wL6iA1AzR7U
RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0Ji-_HD-yo
RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 5.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiqn0LFeVmM
RMC - The Cave: The Forgotten Commodore 900, we look at a rare prototype | Tech Nibbles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbVjNInzrw8
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: X-Men - Mental Collection 25 (1989)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H62rhFsyDqY
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Crystal - 4D Sports Driving cracktro (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQY59foYiH0
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Nemesis - A.G.E. cracktro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuPN8RuPvNk
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Aurora - Yet Another Boring Intro (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cu4JAeRGPGk
Podcast Episode #160 - The Crimson Diamond with Julia Minamata
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKYs0DxoPOs
TorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - C64 OS v1.0 Released - Operating System, User Interface - ft. Gregory Nacu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jffVcbErfB4
TorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - I Adore My 64 Documentary Film - My Commodore Story - ft. Jeff Schaap
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnDN6wHgGUk
TorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - Fastfingers - C64 Music / MIDI - ft. Dan Laskowski
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdG6DGr6-EE
TorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - MiniMig Development - Amiga FPGA - ft. Ranko Rodic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=686rwv2R5pQ
TorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - New Old Games for the Commodore PET - Space Invaders - ft. Jim Orlando
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajP8tPuGRH8
TorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - Amiga Global Alliance - Commodore Directory - ft. David Pleasance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75z7y4eXJM0
TorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - History of Vintage Computer Festival /Federation - VCF - ft. Jeffrey Brace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DFT5t5b_nM
TorontoPETUsersGroup: World of Commodore 2022 - Making a Commodore 64 VIC-II Replacement - Kawari - ft. Randy Rossi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw9YKuokONI
Yawning Angel Retro: Free AMOS Downloads - get the code for your Amiga now!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lghvkpkyuVQ
