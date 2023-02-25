Die Fallout 2 Community Edition ist eine voll funktionsfähige Neuimplementierung von Fallout 2, mit demselben Original-Gameplay, Engine-Bugfixes und einigen Verbesserungen, die (größtenteils) problemlos auf mehreren Plattformen funktioniert.
http://os4depot.net/?function=showfile& ... ut2-ce.lha
https://www.morphos-storage.net/?id=1852865
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.
More informations
Fallout 2 CE für AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS veröffentlicht.
Fallout 2 CE für AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS veröffentlicht.
Published 25.02.2023 - 18:32 by AndreasM
