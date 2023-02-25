Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
libogg.lha - development/library/audio - 1.3.5 - 325 KB - 17.02.2023 - Library for handling OGG files
libvorbis.lha - development/library/audio - 1.3.7 - 1 MB - 17.02.2023 - Libraries for handling Ogg Vorbis audio
amissl-sdk.lha - development/misc - 5.7 - 2 MB - 20.02.2023 - SDK for AmiSSL
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 29.36 - 5 MB - 19.02.2023 - Signetics-based machines emulator
drally.lha - game/driving - 1.0 - 3 MB - 17.02.2023 - AmigaOS4/SDL2 Port of Open Source Death Rally Game
fallout2-ce.lha - game/roleplaying - 1.2 - 5 MB - 24.02.2023 - Fallout2 Community Port for AmigaOS4
amissl.lha - library/misc - 5.7 - 3 MB - 20.02.2023 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
avalanche.lha - utility/archive - 1.11 - 84 KB - 20.02.2023 - Simple ReAction GUI for xadmaster
avalanche_ita.lha - utility/archive - 1.11 - 6 KB - 20.02.2023 - Italian translation for Avalanche
deark.lha - utility/archive - 1.6.4 - 6 MB - 20.02.2023 - Extracting data from various file formats
image2pdf.lha - utility/text/convert - 1.4 - 9 MB - 20.02.2023 - Convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF
animplayer.lha - video/misc - 2.4 - 2 MB - 20.02.2023 - Anim player with playlist support
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
