The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 25.02.2023 - 09:09 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Editorial Amiga Joker 2/93 - 23.02.2023
Alien 3 Amiga Joker 2/93 - 23.02.2023
Turrican III: Payment Day Amiga Joker 2/93 - 23.02.2023
Whale's Voyage Amiga Joker 2/93 - 23.02.2023
Sherlock Holmes: Das Geheimnis der Mumie PC Games 7/2003 - 23.02.2023
Salammbo PC Games 7/2003 - 23.02.2023
Wildlife Park PC Games 7/2003 - 23.02.2023
Cafe International PC Games 7/2003 - 23.02.2023
Myst III: Exile PC Games 10/2001 - 23.02.2023
Geheimnis von Alamut, Das PC Games 10/2001 - 23.02.2023
Road to India: Zwischen Hölle und Nirvana PC Games 10/2001 - 23.02.2023
Legende des Propheten und des Mörders, Die PC Games 10/2001 - 23.02.2023
Myst IV: Revelation PC Games 12/2004 - 23.02.2023
Athens 2004 PC Games 12/2004 - 23.02.2023
Utopia: The New Worlds Power Play 10/92 - 19.02.2023
Wing Commander II: Vengeance of the Kilrathi - Special Operations 2 Power Play 10/92 - 19.02.2023
Secret Weapons of the Luftwaffe: DO 335 Pfeil Power Play 10/92 - 19.02.2023
Conker's Bad Fur Day Man!ac 5/2001 - 19.02.2023
Colony Wars III: Red Sun Man!ac 4/2000 - 19.02.2023
Ruff'n'Tumble Man!ac 4/2000 - 19.02.2023
Top Gear Rally 2 Man!ac 4/2000 - 19.02.2023
Asteroids Hyper 64 Man!ac 4/2000 - 19.02.2023
Dune 2000 Man!ac 4/2000 - 19.02.2023
Splashdown Man!ac 10/2002 - 19.02.2023
Antz Extreme Racing Man!ac 10/2002 - 19.02.2023
Aggressive Inline (GBA) Man!ac 10/2002 - 19.02.2023
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe Man!ac 10/2002 - 19.02.2023
Dokapon: Monster Hunter Man!ac 10/2002 - 19.02.2023
Tony Hawk's Underground Man!ac 1/2004 - 19.02.2023
RETURN Nr. 52 - 18.02.2023
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

