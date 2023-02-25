Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Woof - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS
Woof - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Tonni MernÃ¸e - Create one new artist page
Martin Sehested - Create one new artist page
Casper Wulf - Create one new artist page
Woof - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS
Woof - Upload 3 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS
Woof - Upload 80 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Woof - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Scandinavian Computer Club - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Woof - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Scandinavian Computer Club - Create one new publisher page
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1988
StarRay - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Ultimative Software Manager, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dogfight: 80 Years Of Aerial Warfare - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dogfight: 80 Years Of Aerial Warfare - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dogfight: 80 Years Of Aerial Warfare - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
RoboCop 2 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kids' Academy: Paint Pot 2 - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Amegas - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Amegas - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Turbo Trax (Microdeal) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Turbo Trax (Microdeal) - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Mystical - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mystical - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hostages - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Risk - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Meganoid Screen Construction Set / Meganoid Construction Kit - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
10 Out Of 10 Words - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1997
10 Out Of 10 Words - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
10 Out Of 10 Words - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
10 Out Of 10 Tables - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
10 Out Of 10 Tables - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Play And Read Vol. 3: Prof Making Sentences - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Play And Read Vol. 3: Prof Making Sentences - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Play And Read Vol. 3: Prof Making Sentences - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Play And Read Vol. 1: Prof Plays A New Game - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Play And Read Vol. 1: Prof Plays A New Game - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fun School 4 (For 5 To 7 Year Olds) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fun School 4 (For 5 To 7 Year Olds) - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fun School 4 (For 5 To 7 Year Olds) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fun School 3 (For The 5 To 7 Year Olds) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fun School 3 (For The 5 To 7 Year Olds) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fun School 3 (For The 5 To 7 Year Olds) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
10 Out Of 10 Essential Science - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
10 Out Of 10 Maths Geometry - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
10 Out Of 10 Maths Statistics - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 Words - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
10 Out Of 10 Words - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Silent Service: The Submarine Simulation - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Silent Service: The Submarine Simulation - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Silent Service: The Submarine Simulation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Silent Service: The Submarine Simulation - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Flight Simulator II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Flight Simulator II - Upload 6 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Silent Service: The Submarine Simulation - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Declic, Le - Update the game page - OCS - 1990
Nebulus 2: Pogo A Go Go - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Nebulus 2: Pogo A Go Go - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Nebulus 2: Pogo A Go Go - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dungeons Of Avalon - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
