The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.

The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.
The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.

The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.
Neue HOL Uploads

Published 25.02.2023 - 09:09 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Woof - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS
Woof - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Tonni MernÃ¸e - Create one new artist page
Martin Sehested - Create one new artist page
Casper Wulf - Create one new artist page
Woof - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS
Woof - Upload 3 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS
Woof - Upload 80 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Woof - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Scandinavian Computer Club - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Woof - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Scandinavian Computer Club - Create one new publisher page
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1988
StarRay - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Ultimative Software Manager, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dogfight: 80 Years Of Aerial Warfare - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dogfight: 80 Years Of Aerial Warfare - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dogfight: 80 Years Of Aerial Warfare - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
RoboCop 2 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kids' Academy: Paint Pot 2 - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Amegas - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Amegas - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Turbo Trax (Microdeal) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Turbo Trax (Microdeal) - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Mystical - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mystical - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hostages - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Risk - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Meganoid Screen Construction Set / Meganoid Construction Kit - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sentinel, The (Firebird) - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
10 Out Of 10 Words - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1997
10 Out Of 10 Words - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
10 Out Of 10 Words - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
10 Out Of 10 Tables - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
10 Out Of 10 Tables - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Play And Read Vol. 3: Prof Making Sentences - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Play And Read Vol. 3: Prof Making Sentences - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Play And Read Vol. 3: Prof Making Sentences - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Play And Read Vol. 1: Prof Plays A New Game - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Play And Read Vol. 1: Prof Plays A New Game - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fun School 4 (For 5 To 7 Year Olds) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fun School 4 (For 5 To 7 Year Olds) - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fun School 4 (For 5 To 7 Year Olds) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fun School 3 (For The 5 To 7 Year Olds) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fun School 3 (For The 5 To 7 Year Olds) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fun School 3 (For The 5 To 7 Year Olds) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
10 Out Of 10 Essential Science - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
10 Out Of 10 Maths Geometry - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
10 Out Of 10 Maths Statistics - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 Words - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
10 Out Of 10 Words - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Silent Service: The Submarine Simulation - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Silent Service: The Submarine Simulation - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Silent Service: The Submarine Simulation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Silent Service: The Submarine Simulation - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Flight Simulator II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Flight Simulator II - Upload 6 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Silent Service: The Submarine Simulation - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Declic, Le - Update the game page - OCS - 1990
Nebulus 2: Pogo A Go Go - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Nebulus 2: Pogo A Go Go - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Nebulus 2: Pogo A Go Go - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dungeons Of Avalon - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page