Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.5M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
libogg.lha - 1.3.5 - dev/lib - 325K - Library for handling OGG files - (readme)
libvorbis.lha - 1.3.7 - dev/lib - 1.0M - Libraries for handling Ogg Vorbis audio - (readme)
SniffEmu.lha - 1.0.0 - util/sys - 12K - check if system is running in emulator - (readme)
StartWin.lha - 1.8-fade - util/wb - 104K - Two bugged workbench launchbars for 3.0+ - (readme)
TilesSlide.lha - 3.0-virus c... - game/actio - 81K - Align 3-4 tiles of the same colour on WB! - (readme)
ChangeExp.lha - 1.04 - util/misc - 2K - Change Expansion-Devices, esp. for UAE - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 29.36 - misc/emu - 5.1M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 29.36 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 29.36 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
UserMenus.lha - 1.01 - util/wb - 2.8M - User defined menus for Wanderer - (readme)
aweb_3_5_091.lha - 3.5.091 - comm/www - 2.6M - AWeb APL Lite 3.5.091 - (readme)
GQ2.lha - 2 - game/role - 8.8M - Point & Click Adventure - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 4.69 beta: - util/misc - 3.9M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
tedplay.lha - - mus/play - 869K - Commodore 264 family media player - (readme)
Turkish_Packs.lha - 1.1 - util/wb - 47K - Turkish Catalog packs some application - (readme)
Centurion.lha - - misc/emu - 132K - Centurion CPU6 based minicomputer - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 25.02.2023 - 09:09 by AndreasM
