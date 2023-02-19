DRally wurde in der Version 1.0 für AmigaOS 4 veröffentlicht.
Das Hauptziel des DRally-Projekts ist es, eine Portierung von Death Rally (1996) zu erstellen, die nativ auf Linux und BSD-basierten Betriebssystemen läuft.
Basierend auf der Morphos-Portierung von dRally von Beworld & BSzili https://github.com/BeWorld2018/dRally
Es werden die Assets des original Spiel benötigt.
http://os4depot.net/?function=showfile& ... drally.lha
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
DRally 1.0 für AmigaOS 4 veröffentlicht
Published 19.02.2023 - 11:53 by AndreasM
Back to previous page