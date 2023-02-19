Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Amiga Desktop Publishing with RNOPublisher with the Amiga 4000Alex Harkonnen75: Shortplay New Amiga Game: Settle the WorldAlex Harkonnen75: Company Developement Games: Westwood Studios (1988 - 2002)Amiga Bill: 2/5/2023 Interview With Chris Huelsbeck Legendary Video Game ComposerAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Bertie’s Animal Kingdom - Commodore Amiga - 720Amiga Love: King of the Commodore Disk Drives: MSD SD-2Amiten TV: Amiga 1200 PiStorm32 Lite CaffeineOS 914 (Showcase #1)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | SPEEDBALL 2: BRUTAL DELUXE (1990)Chris Edwards Restoration: epic failures from moronic decisionsCommodore History: Repairing Commodore employee Neil Harris' 8050 Disk DriveDeathstar: 5 OldieGoldie Amiga AGA Demos 90s that was my favorites at that time!Helge Kvalheim: Last Ninja 2 Central Park Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Central Park Amiga Loader) - Helge KvalheimHelge Kvalheim: Last Ninja 2 Central Park (HKvalhe's 4ch reworked LN2 Central Park Amiga track) - Helge KvalheimJan Beta: Early Amiga 500 Restoration & More FixesFantasy Flyer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageTiny Bobble (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comMALB42: AmiFox 0.2 Beta 1 on Amiga 600Mr Lurch's Things: Guest lecture on home computing (and the channels 5th birthday!)Old Style Gaming: The A - Z of Amiga Hidden Gems - Letter CPixel Cherry Ninja: AMIGA gets a BRAND NEW CASTLEVANIA game in 2023, it feels very Amiga-ee | Maria Renard's RevengeRetro B8: The Best 10 Amiga Point 'n Click Adventure Games Ever!!RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): RetroPackages #13 - Commodore 128D, Amiga Stuff (A570 CD-ROM), Apple Mac LCRetro und Games: NEU: Pi + Amiga! (=Pimiga! Der bessere Amiga?)RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 2.RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 3.RETURN Magazin Ausgabe 52RobSmithDev: Chemical Free Retrobrighting Alternatives - Experiments - Down the Rabbit Hole!rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: LSD - BBS Intro (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Kent Team, Bamiga Sector One and Inertia - Buggy Boy cracktro (1989)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Complex - Weekend Production (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Bastards - BBSintro (1992)TerribleFire: Incinerator Update 2023 #2 featuring @RMCRetroTerribleFire: TF Dungeon Project Part #1Thomaniac: #1973 Amiga Time!...Ski Simulator: Schöne Grafik, aber...Willem Drijver: ApolloControl V4 Speed and Display settings using JoyPadYawning Angel Retro: Using AMOS to limit your Amiga mouse