The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.

The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.
The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.

The Amiga Future 161 will be released on the 5th March.
Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 19.02.2023 - 11:04 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Amiga Desktop Publishing with RNOPublisher with the Amiga 4000

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IK3xfjTx_7s


Alex Harkonnen75: Shortplay New Amiga Game: Settle the World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwTFIlhh4kc


Alex Harkonnen75: Company Developement Games: Westwood Studios (1988 - 2002)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOjeynHwNQw


Amiga Bill: 2/5/2023 Interview With Chris Huelsbeck Legendary Video Game Composer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iICHbNGqbFI


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Bertie’s Animal Kingdom - Commodore Amiga - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eANPMSM_oUw


Amiga Love: King of the Commodore Disk Drives: MSD SD-2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pz122MKmaOY


Amiten TV: Amiga 1200 PiStorm32 Lite CaffeineOS 914 (Showcase #1)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXE4YqRzMmg


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | SPEEDBALL 2: BRUTAL DELUXE (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnfDC4CGI9Q


Chris Edwards Restoration: epic failures from moronic decisions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VMNM5alDiM


Commodore History: Repairing Commodore employee Neil Harris' 8050 Disk Drive

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJQyJShUqDM


Deathstar: 5 OldieGoldie Amiga AGA Demos 90s that was my favorites at that time!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgxRmCMEMhA


Helge Kvalheim: Last Ninja 2 Central Park Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Central Park Amiga Loader) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhyYHFHV2TI


Helge Kvalheim: Last Ninja 2 Central Park (HKvalhe's 4ch reworked LN2 Central Park Amiga track) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe4Y6kl5Msc


Jan Beta: Early Amiga 500 Restoration & More Fixes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzlaKVmBj_k


Fantasy Flyer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsjnJnLn0Xg


Tiny Bobble (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkBA7aa2B50


MALB42: AmiFox 0.2 Beta 1 on Amiga 600

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rahhSy3uczU


Mr Lurch's Things: Guest lecture on home computing (and the channels 5th birthday!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuwQOcW36g0


Old Style Gaming: The A - Z of Amiga Hidden Gems - Letter C

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DO7J8329p10


Pixel Cherry Ninja: AMIGA gets a BRAND NEW CASTLEVANIA game in 2023, it feels very Amiga-ee | Maria Renard's Revenge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3SVjTQlDgU


Retro B8: The Best 10 Amiga Point 'n Click Adventure Games Ever!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqvTUsmEl6Q


RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): RetroPackages #13 - Commodore 128D, Amiga Stuff (A570 CD-ROM), Apple Mac LC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtzBi82Xt40


Retro und Games: NEU: Pi + Amiga! (=Pimiga! Der bessere Amiga?)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V21DCO_iSu4


RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 2.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JsTnORTN2U


RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 3.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmCfOxj1BFA


RETURN Magazin Ausgabe 52

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJNi3bYcEwg


RobSmithDev: Chemical Free Retrobrighting Alternatives - Experiments - Down the Rabbit Hole!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5X9vv9LMHI


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: LSD - BBS Intro (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SezUcNjQM40


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Kent Team, Bamiga Sector One and Inertia - Buggy Boy cracktro (1989)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DB8TLTUG5kc


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Complex - Weekend Production (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pu9JmglVOjg


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Bastards - BBSintro (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJLWaQ-Mmnw


TerribleFire: Incinerator Update 2023 #2 featuring @RMCRetro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_RrcR11C84


TerribleFire: TF Dungeon Project Part #1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RskODrH1Jmc


Thomaniac: #1973 Amiga Time!...Ski Simulator: Schöne Grafik, aber...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RpAZiFDNiw


Willem Drijver: ApolloControl V4 Speed and Display settings using JoyPad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pvw2JZ-yqk


Yawning Angel Retro: Using AMOS to limit your Amiga mouse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7MAiLjjyWg

