Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Amiga Desktop Publishing with RNOPublisher with the Amiga 4000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IK3xfjTx_7s
Alex Harkonnen75: Shortplay New Amiga Game: Settle the World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwTFIlhh4kc
Alex Harkonnen75: Company Developement Games: Westwood Studios (1988 - 2002)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOjeynHwNQw
Amiga Bill: 2/5/2023 Interview With Chris Huelsbeck Legendary Video Game Composer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iICHbNGqbFI
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Bertie’s Animal Kingdom - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eANPMSM_oUw
Amiga Love: King of the Commodore Disk Drives: MSD SD-2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pz122MKmaOY
Amiten TV: Amiga 1200 PiStorm32 Lite CaffeineOS 914 (Showcase #1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXE4YqRzMmg
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | SPEEDBALL 2: BRUTAL DELUXE (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnfDC4CGI9Q
Chris Edwards Restoration: epic failures from moronic decisions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VMNM5alDiM
Commodore History: Repairing Commodore employee Neil Harris' 8050 Disk Drive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJQyJShUqDM
Deathstar: 5 OldieGoldie Amiga AGA Demos 90s that was my favorites at that time!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgxRmCMEMhA
Helge Kvalheim: Last Ninja 2 Central Park Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Central Park Amiga Loader) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhyYHFHV2TI
Helge Kvalheim: Last Ninja 2 Central Park (HKvalhe's 4ch reworked LN2 Central Park Amiga track) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe4Y6kl5Msc
Jan Beta: Early Amiga 500 Restoration & More Fixes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzlaKVmBj_k
Fantasy Flyer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsjnJnLn0Xg
Tiny Bobble (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkBA7aa2B50
MALB42: AmiFox 0.2 Beta 1 on Amiga 600
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rahhSy3uczU
Mr Lurch's Things: Guest lecture on home computing (and the channels 5th birthday!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuwQOcW36g0
Old Style Gaming: The A - Z of Amiga Hidden Gems - Letter C
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DO7J8329p10
Pixel Cherry Ninja: AMIGA gets a BRAND NEW CASTLEVANIA game in 2023, it feels very Amiga-ee | Maria Renard's Revenge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3SVjTQlDgU
Retro B8: The Best 10 Amiga Point 'n Click Adventure Games Ever!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqvTUsmEl6Q
RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): RetroPackages #13 - Commodore 128D, Amiga Stuff (A570 CD-ROM), Apple Mac LC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtzBi82Xt40
Retro und Games: NEU: Pi + Amiga! (=Pimiga! Der bessere Amiga?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V21DCO_iSu4
RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 2.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JsTnORTN2U
RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 3.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmCfOxj1BFA
RETURN Magazin Ausgabe 52
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJNi3bYcEwg
RobSmithDev: Chemical Free Retrobrighting Alternatives - Experiments - Down the Rabbit Hole!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5X9vv9LMHI
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: LSD - BBS Intro (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SezUcNjQM40
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Kent Team, Bamiga Sector One and Inertia - Buggy Boy cracktro (1989)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DB8TLTUG5kc
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Complex - Weekend Production (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pu9JmglVOjg
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Bastards - BBSintro (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJLWaQ-Mmnw
TerribleFire: Incinerator Update 2023 #2 featuring @RMCRetro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_RrcR11C84
TerribleFire: TF Dungeon Project Part #1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RskODrH1Jmc
Thomaniac: #1973 Amiga Time!...Ski Simulator: Schöne Grafik, aber...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RpAZiFDNiw
Willem Drijver: ApolloControl V4 Speed and Display settings using JoyPad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pvw2JZ-yqk
Yawning Angel Retro: Using AMOS to limit your Amiga mouse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7MAiLjjyWg
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 19.02.2023 - 11:04 by AndreasM
