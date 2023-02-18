Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Bernd Assenmacher Image2PDF_1.4.lha (Graphics/Convert) 2 MB / Feb 17 2023
BeWorld FinalBurnNeo_1.0.0.3GIT.lha (Emulation) 13 MB / Feb 15 2023
BeWorld Fallout2-ce_1.2_R2.lha (Games/RPG) 1 MB / Feb 14 2023
BeWorld, BSzili dRally.lha (Games/Race) 42 MB / Feb 14 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 18.02.2023 - 09:12 by AndreasM
Back to previous page