Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Gilbert Goodmate und der Pilz von Phungoria PC Games 5/2002 - 11.02.2023
Gabriel Knight 3: Blut der Heiligen, Blut der Verdammten PC Games 5/2002 - 11.02.2023
Grandia II PC Games 5/2002 - 11.02.2023
Cultures 2: Die Tore Asgards PC Games 5/2002 - 11.02.2023
Fußball Manager 2004 PC Games 1/2004 - 11.02.2023
Fussball Manager 2005 PC Games 11/2004 - 11.02.2023
Fussball Manager 06 PC Games 11/2005 - 11.02.2023
CSI: Miami PC Games 3/2005 - 11.02.2023
Panzer General: Unternehmen Barbarossa PC Games 10/2000 - 11.02.2023
Dragonfire: The Well of Souls PC Games 10/2000 - 11.02.2023
PGA Championship Golf 2000 PC Games 10/2000 - 11.02.2023
Falcon 3.0 Gold PC Games 10/94 - 11.02.2023
SubWar 2050 PC Games 10/94 - 11.02.2023
IndyCar Circuits Expansion Pack PC Games 10/94 - 11.02.2023
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 18.02.2023 - 09:12
