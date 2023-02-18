The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
chocolatekeen.i386-aros.zip - game/platform - 0.9.4 - 427 KB - 16.02.2023 - Game engine for Commander Keen (1-3)
beastieworker.i386-aros.zip - game/puzzle - 0.4 - 1 MB - 13.02.2023 - OpenGL sokoban game in 3d (10 levels)
cardsmakingkit.lha - game/utility - 1.00 - 2 MB - 11.02.2023 - This is a SDK to make your decks for Morgue Games
lunapaint.i386-aros.zip - graphics/edit - 0.6.0 - 756 KB - 15.02.2023 - Updated Lunapaint with better datatypes support
image2pdf.i386-aros.lha - office/dtp - 1.4 - 9 MB - 11.02.2023 - convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF
animplayer.i386-aros.zip - video/misc - 2.4 - 2 MB - 14.02.2023 - Anim player with playlist support
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 18.02.2023 - 09:12 by AndreasM
