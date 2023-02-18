Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
deark.lha - 1.6.4 - util/arc - 2.9M - Extract data from various file formats - (readme)
Image2PDF.lha - 1.4 - util/conv - 8.9M - convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF - (readme)
LazyMines_FR.lha - 3.0 - game/think - 6K - French catalog for LazyMines 3.x - (readme)
MousePressed.lha - - util/batch - 8K - Check if mouse buttons are pressed - (readme)
TinyInvaders.lha - 2.7-big sta... - game/shoot - 1.7M - SPACE INVADERS poor clone in development - (readme)
avalanche.lha - 1.11 - util/arc - 84K - ReAction unarchive GUI for xfd/xadmaster - (readme)
FlipSide_v2.2.lha - - util/misc - 16K - Switch screens via the Mouse-button - (readme)
Void-Dreams39.zip - 1 - demo/misc - 698K - Demopack - February 2023 - (readme)
Void-FB14-AmigaOS4.zip - 1 - demo/sound - 4.6M - Musicdisk with mods from GERP 2023 - (readme)
Void-FB14-Classic.lha - 1 - demo/sound - 2.5M - Musicdisk with mods from GERP 2023 - (readme)
avalanche_de.lha - 1.1 - util/arc - 8K - German catalog for Avalanche 1.11 - (readme)
Avalanche_FR.lha - 1.1 - util/arc - 7K - French catalog for Avalanche 1.10 - (readme)
avalanche_guide_de.lha - 1.0 - util/arc - 7K - German translation of Avalanche.guide - (readme)
Space_Travel.lha - - game/misc - 59K - C port of Ken Thompson's Space Travel - (readme)
AnalogClock.lha - 2.6-bugfix - util/time - 40K - Resizeable analog transparent clock - (readme)
hippoplayerupdate.lha - 2.56 - mus/play - 386K - Updated HippoPlayer - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.5M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
libogg.lha - 1.3.5 - dev/lib - 325K - Library for handling OGG files - (readme)
libvorbis.lha - 1.3.7 - dev/lib - 1.0M - Libraries for handling Ogg Vorbis audio - (readme)
SniffEmu.lha - 1.0.0 - util/sys - 12K - check if system is running in emulator - (readme)
StartWin.lha - 1.8-fade - util/wb - 104K - Two bugged workbench launchbars for 3.0+ - (readme)
TilesSlide.lha - 3.0-virus c... - game/actio - 81K - Align 3-4 tiles of the same colour on WB! - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
