Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld fheroes2_1.0.1.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / Feb 08 2023
Fallout2_manual_EN.pdf (Documentation/Games) 2 MB / Feb 05 2023
Fallout2_manual_FR.pdf (Documentation/Games) 2 MB / Feb 05 2023
Papiosaur BarsnPipes-EasyStart.lha (Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes) 4 KB / Feb 04 2023
Alfred Faust RulesforSkins.lha (Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes) 1 MB / Feb 04 2023
Michael Rees, Alfred Faust SDK_MichaelRees.lha (Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes) 82 KB / Feb 04 2023
Alfred Faust NewRulesForTools.lha (Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes) 343 KB / Feb 04 2023
Alfred Faust CatalogTranslation.lha (Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes) 76 KB / Feb 04 2023
Alfred Faust (Customized by cyfm and Tcheko) BarsnPipes_1.3.lha (Audio/MIDI/BarsnPipes) 7 MB / Feb 04 2023
Papiosaur PageStream5_FR_1.1.lha (Translations) 3 KB / Feb 03 2023
J.C. Herran Martin TheWidowII-eCard.lha (Games/Adventure) 4 MB / Feb 03 2023
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 11.02.2023 - 10:13
