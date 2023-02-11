 

 

 

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 11.02.2023 - 10:13 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Retro Gamer (deutsch) 2/2023 - 05.02.2023
Sherlock Holmes: Das Geheimnis des silbernen Ohrrings PC Games 1/2005 - 05.02.2023
Fussball Manager Bundesliga 2001 PC Games 11/2000 - 05.02.2023
Fussball Manager 2002 PC Games 12/2001 - 05.02.2023
Fußball Manager 2003 PC Games 1/2003 - 05.02.2023
Schwarze Auge, Das: Die Schicksalsklinge Amiga Joker 12/91 - 05.02.2023
Bundesliga 2000: Der Fussball-Manager PC Games 12/99 - 05.02.2023
Ankh PC Games 12/2005 - 05.02.2023
Star General PC Games 3/97 - 05.02.2023
FX Fighter Turbo PC Games 3/97 - 05.02.2023
Winzer Deluxe PC Games 3/97 - 05.02.2023
Bundesliga Manager 97 PC Games 3/97 - 05.02.2023
Killzone Man!ac 1/2005 - 04.02.2023
Densha de Go! Nagoya Railroad Man!ac 5/2001 - 04.02.2023
Dr. Mario 64 Man!ac 6/2001 - 04.02.2023
Wave Race: Blue Storm Man!ac 6/2002 - 04.02.2023
Point Blank Man!ac 7/98 - 04.02.2023
Golden Sun: The Lost Age Man!ac 10/2003 - 04.02.2023
Mario Golf: Advance Tour Man!ac 10/2004 - 04.02.2023
One Piece: Grand Battle! Man!ac 5/2001 - 04.02.2023
Dance Dance Revolution: 4th Mix Man!ac 5/2001 - 04.02.2023
Pokemon Feuerrote Edition Man!ac 10/2004 - 04.02.2023
Pokemon Blattgrüne Edition Man!ac 10/2004 - 04.02.2023
NBA Ballers Man!ac 10/2004 - 04.02.2023
Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone Man!ac 10/2004 - 04.02.2023
Wing Commander IV: The Price of Freedom Man!ac 7/97 - 04.02.2023
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page