Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Bertie's Animal Kingdom - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2000
Bertie's Animal Kingdom - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2000
LUMA - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
LUMA - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2022
Magica - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Magica - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2020
Magica - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2020
Magica - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2020
Magica - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2020
Magica - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2020
Magica - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Juan J. Martinez - Create one new artist page
West Phaser / Steve McQueen Westphaser - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Sideshow - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Creature - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Take 'Em Out - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Space Gun - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Firestar - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Enforcer, The (Trojan) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Orbital Destroyer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Skeet Shoot - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Aliex - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
P.O.W. - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Capone - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Transylvania - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1986
Bard's Tale III, The: Thief Of Fate - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Neue HOL Uploads
11.02.2023
