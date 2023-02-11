The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
thewidowii_e-card.lha - demo/misc - 1.00 - 5 MB - 03.02.2023 - This is e-Card with the advertisement to a future
parforth.i386-aros.lha - development/language - 0.2 - 426 KB - 04.02.2023 - pForth v27 compiled with AROS function calls
royaltyaround.i386-aros.lha - game/card - 1.0 - 3 MB - 04.02.2023 - solitaire card game
mcc_thebar-26.15fix1.i386-aros.lha - library/mui - 26.15fix1 - 337 KB - 04.02.2023 - Mui Custom Class
rpnscientific.i-386-aros.lha - utility/scientific - 1.02 - 3 MB - 06.02.2023 - RPN Scientific and Programmer Calculator
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.
More informations
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 11.02.2023 - 10:13 by AndreasM
