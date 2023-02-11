Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
NDos.lha - 2.12 - util/boot - 20K - Boot menu 4 games on floppies - (readme)
parForth.lha - 0.2 - dev/lang - 426K - pForth compiled with AROS function calls - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.16 - dev/misc - 2.9M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
RoyaltyAround.lha - 1.0 - game/think - 2.8M - Royalty Around solitaire card gamec - (readme)
ScreenTime.lha - 1.5.2 - util/time - 66K - Screen clock with calendar - (readme)
UADE_MMV8.lha - 5.09u - mus/play - 15K - MusicMakerV8 players for UADE - (readme)
cabextract.lha - 1.10 - util/arc - 54K - Extract MS Cabinet (.CAB) archives - (readme)
cabextract_OS4.lha - 1.10 - util/arc - 44K - Extract MS Cabinet (.CAB) archives - (readme)
eflashutil.lha - 1.66 - util/misc - 41K - GUI for eFlasher utility for eFlash 4000 - (readme)
NAFCYI1991S1-28.zip - 1.21 Beta - text/pfont - 2.2M - NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) - (readme)
NAFCYI1991S1-B28.zip - 1.21 Beta - text/bfont - 2.7M - NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) - (readme)
RPNScientific.lha - 1.02 - misc/math - 2.7M - RPN scientific and programmer calculator - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 4.68 beta: - util/misc - 3.9M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
cabextract_MOS.lha - 1.10 - util/arc - 51K - Extract MS Cabinet (.CAB) archives - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.7-OS3.lha - 5.7 - util/libs - 3.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.7-OS4.lha - 5.7 - util/libs - 3.1M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.7-SDK.lha - 5.7 - util/libs - 2.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library SDK - (readme)
fe.lha - 1.0 - dev/lang - 45K - A tiny, embeddable language - (readme)
AmigaKlangSamples.lha - 1.01 - mods/smpl - 664K - Samples & Instruments for AmigaKlang - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 11.02.2023 - 10:13 by AndreasM
