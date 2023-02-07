Die kroatische Amiga WARP Organisation hat zwei neue Kalender für das Jahr 2023 veröffentlicht, die im PDF-Format in englischer und kroatischer Sprache verfügbar sind. Die Tradition aus dem Jahr 1997 wird fortgesetzt und die Kalender stehen auf der Webseite der Amiga WARP Organisation zum kostenlosen Download bereit.
http://www.amigawarp.org/
Amiga WARP Kalender 2023
Published 07.02.2023
