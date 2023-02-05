Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alex Harkonnen75: New Amiga Games & Demos 2022 2023: Agonman & Maria Renards Revenge & Tiger Heli & RemGameAlex Harkonnen75: Interview Richard Löwenstein Team Leader & Producer Reshoot Proxima 3Alles Spielkram: Lotus Turbo Challenge 2 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) DeutschPremiere - Core's Console Killer? Amigos: Everything Amiga 388Amiten TV: Amiga Gloom Terrible Fire 1260 68LC060 67MHZChris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 2000 and the DKB Megachip of PooChris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000T no chipram 3 finClassic Videogames LIVE!: Classic Videogames RADIO - JukeboxDeathstar: ReelDeck 1.0 AmigaHold and Modify: Be a PIXEL HERO. Not a ZERO. Amiga Animation!F-29 Retaliator Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageKay Pirinha [DEADDiSK]: VORBERICHT - NON OFFICIAL TEASER ARC - [AMIGA RUHRPOTT CONVENTION] 06.05.2023 DUISBURG RHEINHAUSEN1000 Miglia (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by Lemon Amiga.comDie TAFELN - Motorola 68000, Apple Macintiosh, Amiga 1000 und Atari ST - Yesterchips MuseumOldAndNewVideoGames: Best Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 2RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): The Invisible Gotek P1 (inside an Amiga) - no case, no buttons, no screen, no adapter, no bootswitchRetroMatze: Alien Breed 3D (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 8. ENDErtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Effect - Prevail-Pack #147 menu (1993)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Nova - It's Us Again (1993)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Quartex - Another Release (1991)s0y s0y: Temptations demo versión Amiga 2023 02 02, NIVEL 2 (Amiga CD32 stock con 512kb Fast, V1.0c)Scene World Podcast Episode #159 - Robert TuckScreen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Menace (1988) - Commodore AmigaTorque: FREE Amiga Game: Sensible World of Soccer 22/23