Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Papiosaur PageStream5_FR_1.1.lha (Translations) 3 KB / Feb 03 2023
J.C. Herran Martin TheWidowII-eCard.lha (Games/Adventure) 4 MB / Feb 03 2023
Stefan Haubenthal png2bbc_1.14.lha (Graphics/Convert) 612 KB / Feb 02 2023
Stefan Haubenthal pasfetch.lha (Development/Monitoring) 195 KB / Feb 02 2023
BeWorld Fallout2-ce_1.2_R0.lha (Games/RPG) 1 MB / Feb 01 2023
BeWorld WildMIDI_0.4.5.lha (Development/Library) 27 MB / Feb 01 2023
BeWorld OttoMatic_4.0.1.lha (Games/Action+3D) 143 MB / Feb 01 2023
Papiosaur iGame_2.2.1_FR.lha (Games/Launcher) 2 KB / Jan 31 2023
MrZammler iGame_2.2.1.lha (Games/Launcher) 317 KB / Jan 31 2023
Stefan Haubenthal dMagnetic_0.35.lha (Games/Text) 360 KB / Jan 30 2023
BeWorld MightyMike_3.0.2.lha (Games/Action) 27 MB / Jan 29 2023
George Sokianos LiteXL_2.1.1r1.lha (Text/Edit) 1 MB / Jan 29 2023
BeWorld Bugdom_1.3.3.lha (Games/Action+3D) 47 MB / Jan 27 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Inform_6.41.lha (Games/Text) 845 KB / Jan 27 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 04.02.2023 - 08:48 by AndreasM
