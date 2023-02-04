Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Kult-Buch: Spielkonsolen und Heimcomputer 1972-2022: Gameplan 1 - 29.01.2023
Kult-Buch: Die Geheimnisse von Monkey Island: Auf Kapertour mit Pixel-Piraten - 29.01.2023
Cover: Dungeon Siege: Legends of Aranna - 29.01.2023
Cover: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - 29.01.2023
Cover: Return to Krondor - 29.01.2023
Cover: Elder Scrolls III, The: Bloodmoon - 29.01.2023
Cover: Elder Scrolls III, The: Tribunal - 29.01.2023
X-Files, The PC Games 9/98 - 28.01.2023
Commandos 3: Destination Berlin PC Games 11/2003 - 28.01.2023
Commandos 2: Men of Courage PC Games 10/2001 - 28.01.2023
ExcaliBug PC Games 10/2001 - 28.01.2023
Quizie PC Games 10/2001 - 28.01.2023
Business Tycoon PC Games 10/2001 - 28.01.2023
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - Dominion Wars PC Games 10/2001 - 28.01.2023
Wing Commander Prophecy PC Games 2/98 - 28.01.2023
Balls of Steel PC Games 2/98 - 28.01.2023
3-D Ultra Pinball: Der vergessene Kontinent PC Games 2/98 - 28.01.2023
F-22 Raptor PC Games 2/98 - 28.01.2023
Carmageddon Splat Pack PC Games 2/98 - 28.01.2023
3. Millennium, Das PC Games 2/98 - 28.01.2023
World Wide Rally PC Games 2/98 - 28.01.2023
Star Wars - X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter: Balance of Power PC Games 2/98 - 28.01.2023
Journeyman Project 3, The: Legacy of Time PC Games 2/98 - 28.01.2023
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 04.02.2023 - 08:48 by AndreasM
