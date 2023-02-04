Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Bard's Tale III, The: Thief Of Fate - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chariots Of Wrath - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Chariots Of Wrath - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Reflexity: Pinball Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Reflexity: Pinball Challenge - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Reflexity: Pinball Challenge - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ramses - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gainforce - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gainforce - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gainforce - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Crystal Palace - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Crystal Palace - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Crystal Palace - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bouncing Bill - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bouncing Bill - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bouncing Bill - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Discovery (MicroIllusions) - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Discovery (MicroIllusions) - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Land Of Legends - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Land Of Legends - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Discovery (MicroIllusions) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Discovery (MicroIllusions) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
LUMA - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2022
Rachunkowe Abecadlo - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Rachunkowe Abecadlo - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Rachunkowe Abecadlo - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Diamenty - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Diamenty - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Galactic Invasion - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
EbonStar - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Language - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Language - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Geography - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Discovery: Geography - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Discovery: Geography - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Discovery: Social Studies - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Discovery: Social Studies - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Discovery: Social Studies - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
MicroIllusions - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Craps Academy - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Craps Academy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Blackjack Academy - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Blackjack Academy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Disposable Hero / Impulse - Create one new cheatcode - CD32 - 1994
Trivia Game Show - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ABC Wide World Of Sports Boxing - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Vaxine - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Transylvania - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Professional Football Simulation / Pro Football Simulation 2.0 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Paperboy - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Advanced Fruit Machine Simulator - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Fruit Machine Simulator - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
King Kong - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
King Kong - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
King Kong - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Myszon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Myszon - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Myszon - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Myszon - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Jasiu Jones - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jasiu Jones - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jasiu Jones - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jasiu Jones - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jasiu Jones - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
0-99 (Skarbiec) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
0-99 (Skarbiec) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
0-99 (Skarbiec) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Powerdrome - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Zabawa - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Powerdrome - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Zabawa - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Powerdrome - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Zabawa - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
0-99 (Skarbiec) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
0-99 (Skarbiec) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Puzzle - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Puzzle - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Milioner - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Milioner - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Maly Matematyk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Maly Matematyk - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Maly Matematyk - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Promic Group - Create one new publisher page
Kunskaps Slottet - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kunskaps Slottet - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Elevdata - Create one new publisher page
Kolo Fortuny - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kolo Fortuny - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Glizdor - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Glizdor - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fundacja Edukacki Technologicznej - Create one new publisher page
Fortuna 2000 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fortuna 2000 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fortuna 2000 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Diamonds Mine - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Diamonds Mine - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Diamonds Mine - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Defender Of The Moon - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Defender Of The Moon - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Colortris - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Colortris - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Albert 2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Albert 2 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Betafon - Create one new publisher page
Soma Soft - Create one new developer page
Agresor - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Agresor - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Agresor - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Great Giana Sisters, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
HeroQuest II: Legacy Of Sorasil - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
HeroQuest II: Legacy Of Sorasil - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 04.02.2023 - 08:48
