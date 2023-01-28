Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld Bugdom_1.3.3.lha (Games/Action+3D) 47 MB / Jan 27 2023
Papiosaur PageStream5_FR_1.4.lha (Translations) 54 KB / Jan 27 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Inform_6.41.lha (Games/Text) 845 KB / Jan 27 2023
Papiosaur PageStream5-Tips_FR_1.2.lha (Translations) 7 KB / Jan 26 2023
Bernd Assenmacher LHArchiver_1.8.lha (Files/Archive) 4 MB / Jan 25 2023
Serkan Dursun
bin2iso_1.1.lha (Files/Convert) 28 KB / Jan 23 2023
Stefan Haubenthal Cadius_1.4.5.lha (Misc) 148 KB / Jan 22 2023
J.C. Herran Martin LosChinos_Finalversion.lha (Games/Think) 4 MB / Jan 22 2023
Jacek Piszczek Iris_1.7.lha (Email) 22 MB / Jan 20 2023
