The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.
The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 28.01.2023 - 08:31 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image BeWorld Image Bugdom_1.3.3.lha (Games/Action+3D) 47 MB / Jan 27 2023
Image Papiosaur Image PageStream5_FR_1.4.lha (Translations) 54 KB / Jan 27 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Inform_6.41.lha (Games/Text) 845 KB / Jan 27 2023
Image Papiosaur Image PageStream5-Tips_FR_1.2.lha (Translations) 7 KB / Jan 26 2023
Image Bernd Assenmacher Image LHArchiver_1.8.lha (Files/Archive) 4 MB / Jan 25 2023
Image Serkan Dursun
 Image bin2iso_1.1.lha (Files/Convert) 28 KB / Jan 23 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image Cadius_1.4.5.lha (Misc) 148 KB / Jan 22 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image LosChinos_Finalversion.lha (Games/Think) 4 MB / Jan 22 2023
Image Jacek Piszczek Image Iris_1.7.lha (Email) 22 MB / Jan 20 2023
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

