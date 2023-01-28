Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Artikel: Playstation 2000 Mega Fun 5/99 - 23.01.2023
Amiga Live Nr. 4 - 23.01.2023
CD-ROM-Magazin & Multimedia 11/97 - 23.01.2023
Chip SH 1/97 - 23.01.2023
PC Magazin Plus 11/89 - 23.01.2023
Artikel: Polaroid Data-Rescue PC Games 5/94 - 21.01.2023
Elder Scrolls III, The: Tribunal PC Games 1/2003 - 21.01.2023
Elder Scrolls III, The: Bloodmoon PC Games 11/2003 - 21.01.2023
Genesys PC Games 1/2003 - 21.01.2023
Anarchy Online: Shadowlands PC Games 11/2003 - 21.01.2023
Law & Order: Dead on the Money PC Games 11/2003 - 21.01.2023
X-Men: Legends II - Rise of Apocalypse PC Games 12/2005 - 21.01.2023
Simpsons, The: Hit & Run PC Games 1/2004 - 21.01.2023
Wallace & Gromit in Project Zoo PC Games 1/2004 - 21.01.2023
Turok: Evolution PC Games 1/2004 - 21.01.2023
Pearl Harbor II: The Navy Strikes Back PC Games 1/2004 - 21.01.2023
Big Sea: The better one will win PC Games 5/94 - 21.01.2023
In Extremis PC Games 5/94 - 21.01.2023
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.
More informations
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
