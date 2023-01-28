 

 

 

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 28.01.2023 - 08:31 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

0-99 (Skarbiec) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
0-99 (Skarbiec) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
0-99 (Skarbiec) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Powerdrome - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Zabawa - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Powerdrome - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Zabawa - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Powerdrome - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Zabawa - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
0-99 (Skarbiec) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
0-99 (Skarbiec) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Puzzle - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Puzzle - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Milioner - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Milioner - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Maly Matematyk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Maly Matematyk - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Maly Matematyk - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Promic Group - Create one new publisher page
Kunskaps Slottet - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kunskaps Slottet - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Elevdata - Create one new publisher page
Kolo Fortuny - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kolo Fortuny - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Glizdor - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Glizdor - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fundacja Edukacki Technologicznej - Create one new publisher page
Fortuna 2000 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fortuna 2000 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fortuna 2000 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Diamonds Mine - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Diamonds Mine - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Diamonds Mine - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Defender Of The Moon - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Defender Of The Moon - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Colortris - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Colortris - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Albert 2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Albert 2 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Betafon - Create one new publisher page
Soma Soft - Create one new developer page
Agresor - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Agresor - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Agresor - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Great Giana Sisters, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
HeroQuest II: Legacy Of Sorasil - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
HeroQuest II: Legacy Of Sorasil - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Regent v2.0 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Regent v2.0 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Regent v2.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Screaming Wings - Create one new cheatcode - OCS - 1987
Tetra Quest - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1988
Beneath A Steel Sky - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Beneath A Steel Sky - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
DreamWeb - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
DreamWeb - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Perihelion: The Prophecy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cyberpunks - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
BloodNet: A Cyberpunk Gothic - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
BloodNet: A Cyberpunk Gothic - Update the game page - ECS - 1995
ADI English: 12/13 Years - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI English: 14/15 Years - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI Maths: 13/14 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 4Ã¨me Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI Matematica 2a - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Matematica 2a - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI English: 11/12 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 6Ã¨me Anglais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Inglese 1a - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Inglese 1a - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 5Ã¨me FranÃ§ais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI French: 12/13 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI EspaÃ±ola 8 EGB - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI EspaÃ±ola 8 EGB - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI EspaÃ±ola 6 EGB - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI EspaÃ±ola 6 EGB - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI CM1 FranÃ§ais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI EspaÃ±ola 6 EGB - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Maths: 14/15 Years - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI French: GCSE Pack - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fire & Ice: The Daring Adventures Of Cool Coyote - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
ADI Maths: GCSE Pack - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI Maths: GCSE Pack - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI English: GCSE Pack - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI English: GCSE Pack - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI Maths: GCSE Pack - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI Maths: GCSE Pack - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Soul Crystal - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dragnet Case, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Dragnet Case, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2023
Dragnet Case, The - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Robert Powell - Create one new artist page
Edward Toovey - Create one new artist page
TaskmasterSoftware - Create one new developer page
Master Axe: The Genesis Of MysterX - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Dyter-07 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dyter-07 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Enigma Device, The - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page