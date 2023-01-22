Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The Fully Networked Amiga: SMB 2&3, Email, Web Browsing, Social Media and Music Streaming!10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The Commodore 64 Transplant: New Keycaps and a New Case!Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga Game Neon Noir ShortplayAlles Spielkram: Body Blows - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) DeutschAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay CRIMBO: A Gloop Troops Tale - Commodore Amiga - 720amigang: Commodore Amiga Class of 90 Music VideoF29 Retaliator Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 386Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | THE CHAOS ENGINE / SOLDIERS OF FORTUNE (1993)Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 4000 Tower has 2 video slots lets slap a toaster in it!Classic Videogames LIVE!: Monkey Island 2 ( Teil 5 ) - Amiga - Mit LIVE! Harddisk InstallationFormula: Amiga Ireland 2023 - show reportGerion79: Desert Strike (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieLast Ninja 4 The End (HKvalhe's 4ch 16bit Amiga LN4 The End Soundtrack) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Amiga Computer Software Example.Hold and Modify: Video Files In Amiga Lightwave3D?Hold and Modify: Everyone Vs Everyone! Amiga Battle!Jan Beta: Reviewing the new Amiga Keycaps from A1200.netExcalibur Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageTime Soldier Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageHeroes of Might and Magic 2 (Amiga RTG) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comManga 303: Utilitydisk ( AMIGA ) by Softrunner 1989Manga 303: Enemy 2 ( 2023 Update ) AmigaManga 303: Der Patrizier ( 1992 ) AmigaManga 303: Utilitydisk ( 1991 ) Amiga by Black DragonsManga 303: The Dragnet Case ( 2023 ) C64 AMIGA RE-RELEASEManga 303: Razor 1911 Voyage ( 1991 ) Amiga DemoAmiga Cd32 Memories Video - Top 10 - Morgan Just Games - CommentaryMs Mad Lemon: Q-Bic, Mr Wobbly & Pod - CU Amiga Coverdisk Nostalgia TimeOld Style Gaming: The A - Z Of Commodore Amiga Hidden Gems - Letter BOldAndNewVideoGames: Best Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of (Part 1)RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): The Commodore Amiga 500 - All Black Beauty Edition (Case, Keys, Switches!)Retro Rant Game Review #76 - Cruise for a Corpse (Amiga)Retro und Games: Amiga Mini Spielstände speichern (AGS2, Aminimiga, Pandory, WHDLoad)RetroGamingMusic: Game music Light Force by Rob Hubbard played live by me!RetroMatze: Alien Breed 3D (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4.RetroMatze: Alien Breed 3D (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 5.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Cytax - Monochrome Megalomania (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Andromeda - Spellcheck (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Ice Age & Patrick - Frame Demo #1 (1989)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: End of Century - Southern Sensivity 13 pack menu (1991)TerribleFire: Incinerator Update 2023 #1Thomaniac: #1960 Amiga Time! Wicked Software: Die Super 100 Big Box Pt.25 Public Domain Games, Finale! [Amiga]Thomaniac: #1956 Der CD-RUMtreiber #71: Amiga 10/95 Public Domain "Nordlicht" Pt.4 [Amiga]