Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Papiosaur PageStream5_FR.lha (Translations) 53 KB / Jan 20 2023
Jacek Piszczek Iris_1.7.lha (Email) 22 MB / Jan 20 2023
Domenico Lattanzi Fenachistoscopio_1.0.lha (Graphics/Show) 2 MB / Jan 18 2023
J.C. Herran Martin WitchCleaner_2.35.lha (Network/Web) 2 MB / Jan 16 2023
Stéphane Saragaglia AMUIDiff_1.0b.lha (Text/Compare) 242 KB / Jan 15 2023
Papiosaur PageStream5-Tips_FR_1.1.lha (Translations) 6 KB / Jan 15 2023
Uwe Rosner ADiffView_2.2.lha (Text/Compare) 121 KB / Jan 15 2023
BeWorld MirrorMagic_3.1.0.lha (Games/Think) 3 MB / Jan 15 2023
BeWorld RocksNDiamonds_4.3.4.0.lha (Games/Think) 2 MB / Jan 15 2023
Ilkka Lehtoranta DescentII_1.2.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 6 MB / Jan 14 2023
Published 21.01.2023 - 09:24
