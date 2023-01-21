Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Siedler, Die Amiga Joker 12/92 - 14.01.2023
Transarctica Amiga Joker 12/92 - 14.01.2023
Lemmings - Special Limited Edition Double Pack PC Games 4/94 - 14.01.2023
Lands of Lore: The Throne of Chaos PC Games 4/94 - 14.01.2023
Network Q RAC Rally PC Games 4/94 - 14.01.2023
Pinball Fantasies PC Games 4/94 - 14.01.2023
Blue Planet 2000, The PC Games 11/95 - 14.01.2023
Magic Carpet 2 PC Games 11/95 - 14.01.2023
Skin Game at Bighorn, The PC Games 11/95 - 14.01.2023
Johnny Mnemonic PC Games 11/95 - 14.01.2023
Championship Manager 2 PC Games 11/95 - 14.01.2023
Air Power PC Games 11/95 - 14.01.2023
Werewolf vs Comanche 2.0 PC Games 11/95 - 14.01.2023
Multimedia Celebrity Poker PC Games 11/95 - 14.01.2023
Artikel: Joker-Galerie Amiga Joker 12/92 - 14.01.2023
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
