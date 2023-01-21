Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Dyter-07 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dyter-07 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Enigma Device, The - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Sinbad And The Throne Of The Falcon (Atari ST Conversion) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2018
Commando - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Commando - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Sinbad And The Throne Of The Falcon / Sinbad Und Der Thron Des Falken - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Ghouls 'N' Ghosts - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
ADI Maths: GCSE Pack - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI Maths: GCSE Pack - Upload 5 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI Maths: GCSE Pack - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI Maths: GCSE Pack - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI Maths: GCSE Pack - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI Maths: GCSE Pack - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI English: GCSE Pack - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI Maths: 12/13 Years - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI Maths: 12/13 Years - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI Maths: 12/13 Years - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI Maths: 12/13 Years - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI Maths: 12/13 Years - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI Maths: 11/12 Years - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI Maths: 11/12 Years - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI Maths: 11/12 Years - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI Maths: 11/12 Years - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI Maths: 11/12 Years - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hunter - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI English: 12/13 Years - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI English: 12/13 Years - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI English: 12/13 Years - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI English: 12/13 Years - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI English: 12/13 Years - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Rise Of The West - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fighter Mission / XR-35 Fighter Mission - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Fighter Mission / XR-35 Fighter Mission - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Fighter Mission / XR-35 Fighter Mission - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Fighter Mission / XR-35 Fighter Mission - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Fighter Mission / XR-35 Fighter Mission - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Fighter Mission / XR-35 Fighter Mission - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
SideWinder - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
SideWinder - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
SideWinder - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Marble Madness - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Marble Madness - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Marble Madness - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Marble Madness - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Marble Madness - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
Raffles / Inside Outing - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Raffles / Inside Outing - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
ADI English: GCSE Pack - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI English: GCSE Pack - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI English: GCSE Pack - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI English: GCSE Pack - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI English: 14/15 Years - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI English: GCSE Pack - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI English: GCSE Pack - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI English: GCSE Pack - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI English: GCSE Pack - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
ADI English: 14/15 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dark Fusion - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Dark Fusion - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Cannon Fodder Plus - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1993
Ghosts 'N Goblins - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghosts 'N Goblins - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghosts 'N Goblins - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghosts 'N Goblins - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Scooby Doo And Scrappy Doo - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Scooby Doo And Scrappy Doo - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Scooby Doo And Scrappy Doo - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Impossamole - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Impossamole - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cybernoid II: The Revenge - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Cybernoid II: The Revenge - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Fatal Heritage - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fatal Heritage - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Virus - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Virus - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Denaris - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Denaris - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Denaris - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Grand Prix Circuit - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Grand Prix Circuit - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Grand Prix Circuit - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Batman The Movie / Batman - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Rainbow Islands - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Rainbow Islands - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Puzznic - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Exile - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Exile - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Populous - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Populous - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Populous - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Populous - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Populous - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Populous - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
LUMA - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2022
Unreal - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wizard Warz - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Wizard Warz - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Wizard Warz - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Wizard Warz - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Wizard Warz - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Wizard Warz - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Back To The Future Part II - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Back To The Future Part II - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
LUMA - Upload 0 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
LUMA - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Pac-Land - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Pac-Land - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
SWIV - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
SWIV - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
SWIV - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
SWIV - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Atomix - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Published 21.01.2023 - 09:24
