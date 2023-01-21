The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
smb2fs.i386-aros.lha - driver/filesystem - 53.4 - 79 KB - 19.01.2023 - SMB2/3 file system client
opentyrian.i386-aros.zip - game/action - 2.1-fix-1 - 7 MB - 16.01.2023 - Open-source port of the DOS game Tyrian.
fenachistoscopio.i386-aros.lha - graphics/viewer - 1.0 - 2 MB - 19.01.2023 - Phenakistiscopes player
filesysbox.i386-aros.lha - library/misc - 54.3 - 52 KB - 19.01.2023 - A FUSE compatible file system layer
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 21.01.2023 - 09:24 by AndreasM
Back to previous page