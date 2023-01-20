Iris wurde in der Version 1.7 für MorphOS veröffentlicht.
Änderungen:
Fehlerbehebungen
Der inkorrekte polski.catalog wurde entfernt
https://iris-morphos.com/
MorphOS: Iris 1.7 veröffentlicht
Published 20.01.2023 - 21:14 by AndreasM
