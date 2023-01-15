Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Indivision MK3 Upscaler/Deinterlacer for the Amiga - Review and Tutorial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QeD9JA1pUo
Adrian's Digital Basement: Fixing and improving one of the best monitors of all time (Commodore 1702)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-Q61w_UiZI
Alex Harkonnen75: Interview with Edu Arana Retro Hardware
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UENyaI2DfDg
Alex Harkonnen75: New Amiga Games 2022 : Boxx Remake & Neon Noir & Pinball Dreams II & Capacitors Revenge & more
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfLQKv9TTm8
Alles Spielkram: Amiga 500 Netzteil Umbau - Mean Well RPT-60B PSU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbfrpbjtnO0
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Venus The Flytrap - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7V9PDVbNys
The Fool's Errand - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 385
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eR-FnTrBqaM
BitBeamCannon: Gravity Circuit: 2 Pro Pixel Artist Take a Look at the Gravity Circuit Demo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaPebdFlqlw
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 4000 and the Holy PPC inspection
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAmEAcaTSCo
Chris Edwards Restoration: Raiders of the Lost Rom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IanfBuhafA
CuriousMarc: All you never wanted to know about 8 inch floppy drives
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oL0LXSE1jeM
Hold and Modify: FSUAE Amiga Emulator for Mac Has an Update!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fnZabsDRzQ
Jan Beta: Fixing the early Rev 3 Amiga 500
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4a-9DVjnng
Erik Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ejLZmmhQw8
CarVup (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaav5p5q9XY
5 Minuten - Commodore C128 - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mA1GdMqLUEY
Mister JBAM: [AMIGA] Vampire V4 Core 9146 (amélioration de la compatibilité)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5-6x4L-vbU
Morgan Just Games: Crimbo - Amiga Longplay - Xmas 2022 Game By Mr Spud - No Mic or Cam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jU3i-vvcDas
Morgan Just Games: Lemmings - Amiga Longplay - Episode 03 - Taxing - Commentary - MJG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Inl0TecI-4g
nikosidis: Amiga 4000 with Prelude soundcard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEX0DKEc0vM
OldAndNewVideoGames: Best of the Best Amiga Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OT9bQKKik2w
Paddys Retro Kanal: Amiga - Karate Kid II - 1987 - Stäbchenkampf mit der Fliege!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peYNcxHKhnQ
Phaze101: [ITA] 34 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M7au2tS67d0
Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 34 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development Course
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnioQKXd45Y
Retro und Games: Amiga Mini NEUE Aminimiga Version 2.0 (Mod für TheA500)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiJC0JWzrw8
RetroGamingMusic: Shortest Game Music? Falcon Patrol by Steve Lee
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcpQMoL_KsQ
RMC - The Cave: An Official Amiga Product in 2023? Simulant Mechanical USB Keyboard | Tech Nibble
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1nvOVZTOn4
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Fantasy Force - Fantasion #13 (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwJdumm9Zuk
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Virtual Dreams - Chaosland (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pU3WC_Zp4w
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: XL Design - AGA Inside (1996)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OM-6KefeHhg
Scene World Podcast Episode #157 - Robert Neal's RetroRGB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1a14_4WT-C0
Thomaniac: #1957 Amiga Time! Wicked Software: Die Super 100 Big Box Pt.24 Public Domain Games [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hkWVuyaL7s
Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS Zones and Buttons on the Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_qAV7sKLos
