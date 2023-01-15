Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Indivision MK3 Upscaler/Deinterlacer for the Amiga - Review and TutorialAdrian's Digital Basement: Fixing and improving one of the best monitors of all time (Commodore 1702)Alex Harkonnen75: Interview with Edu Arana Retro HardwareAlex Harkonnen75: New Amiga Games 2022 : Boxx Remake & Neon Noir & Pinball Dreams II & Capacitors Revenge & moreAlles Spielkram: Amiga 500 Netzteil Umbau - Mean Well RPT-60B PSUAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Venus The Flytrap - Commodore Amiga - 720 ComentadoThe Fool's Errand - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 385BitBeamCannon: Gravity Circuit: 2 Pro Pixel Artist Take a Look at the Gravity Circuit DemoChris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 4000 and the Holy PPC inspectionChris Edwards Restoration: Raiders of the Lost RomCuriousMarc: All you never wanted to know about 8 inch floppy drivesHold and Modify: FSUAE Amiga Emulator for Mac Has an Update!Jan Beta: Fixing the early Rev 3 Amiga 500Erik Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageCarVup (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com5 Minuten - Commodore C128 - Yesterchips MuseumMister JBAM: [AMIGA] Vampire V4 Core 9146 (amélioration de la compatibilité)Morgan Just Games: Crimbo - Amiga Longplay - Xmas 2022 Game By Mr Spud - No Mic or CamMorgan Just Games: Lemmings - Amiga Longplay - Episode 03 - Taxing - Commentary - MJGnikosidis: Amiga 4000 with Prelude soundcardOldAndNewVideoGames: Best of the Best Amiga GamesPaddys Retro Kanal: Amiga - Karate Kid II - 1987 - Stäbchenkampf mit der Fliege!Phaze101: [ITA] 34 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 34 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development CourseRetro und Games: Amiga Mini NEUE Aminimiga Version 2.0 (Mod für TheA500)RetroGamingMusic: Shortest Game Music? Falcon Patrol by Steve LeeRMC - The Cave: An Official Amiga Product in 2023? Simulant Mechanical USB Keyboard | Tech Nibblertiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Fantasy Force - Fantasion #13 (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Virtual Dreams - Chaosland (1993)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: XL Design - AGA Inside (1996)Scene World Podcast Episode #157 - Robert Neal's RetroRGBThomaniac: #1957 Amiga Time! Wicked Software: Die Super 100 Big Box Pt.24 Public Domain Games [Amiga]Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS Zones and Buttons on the Amiga