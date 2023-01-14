Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
hdaudio_ahi.lha - driver/audio - 6.10 - 245 KB - 08.01.2023 - Generic HD audio driver for AmigaOS4
flashmandelng.lha - graphics/misc - 4.6 - 34 MB - 08.01.2023 - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals for OS4 Amiga
zip_lib.lha - library/misc - 54.1 - 185 KB - 08.01.2023 - Library for reading/writing zip files
smb2fs.lha - network/samba - 53.3 - 126 KB - 08.01.2023 - Filesystem for accessing files using SMB2/3
beebase.lha - office/database - 1.07 - 8 MB - 10.01.2023 - Programmable relational database w/ GUI
guideml.lha - utility/text/convert - 3.17 - 148 KB - 07.01.2023 - AmigaGuide -> HTML converter with GUI
vim_mui.lha - utility/text/edit - 9.0.1158 - 15 MB - 09.01.2023 - The ubiquitous text editor
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 14.01.2023 - 09:45 by AndreasM
