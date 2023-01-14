 

 

 

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 14.01.2023 - 09:45 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

LUMA - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2022
Unreal - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wizard Warz - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Wizard Warz - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Wizard Warz - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Wizard Warz - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Wizard Warz - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Wizard Warz - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Back To The Future Part II - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Back To The Future Part II - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
LUMA - Upload 0 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
LUMA - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Pac-Land - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Pac-Land - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
SWIV - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
SWIV - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
SWIV - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
SWIV - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Atomix - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
LUMA - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2022
Kristal, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Kristal, The - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Kristal, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Kristal, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Kristal, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Rolling Ronny: The Errand-Boy - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rolling Ronny: The Errand-Boy - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rolling Ronny: The Errand-Boy - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rolling Ronny: The Errand-Boy - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Time And Magik: The Trilogy - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Time And Magik: The Trilogy - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Universe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dragons Breath - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Black Dawn: Technomage - Update the game page - AGA - 2022
Black Dawn IX: Workbench Invasion - Update the game page - ECS - 1998
Champions Of Dawn - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Dawn VI: Hellbound - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Dawn - A New Beginning - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Thunderdawn - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Legions Of Dawn - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Black Dawn II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Black Dawn - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Black Dawn: Technomage - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 2022
Black Dawn: Technomage - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 2022
Black Dawn: Technomage - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2022
Black Dawn: Technomage - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2022
Black Dawn: Technomage - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2022
Black Dawn: Technomage - Create one new game page - AGA - 2022
Soul Crystal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Soul Crystal - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
F-15 Strike Eagle II - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
F-15 Strike Eagle II - Upload 8 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
F-15 Strike Eagle II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
F-15 Strike Eagle II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
F-15 Strike Eagle II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Loom - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
LUMA - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
LUMA - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
LUMA - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
ma2e/dSr - Create one new artist page
John Blythe - Create one new artist page
zooperdan - Create one new artist page
Zoopersoft Games - Create one new developer page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page