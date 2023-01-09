 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 160 was released on the January 5th.

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

AmiCygnix 1.7 veröffentlicht

Published 09.01.2023 - 01:14 by AndreasM

Die Version 1.7 bringt einige Neuerungen rund um das Thema "Start von externen Programmen" (Fernstart).
Außerdem sind nun eine Unix-Shell und eine an AmiCygnix angepasste Amiga-Shell verfügbar.
Durch die komplette Überarbeitung der Utility-Bibliothek "libaos4util" für AmiCygnix sind wieder einige Fehler behoben worden.
Durch das Hinzufügen des coreutils-Pakets werden auch einige Abhängigkeiten vom OS4 SDK beseitigt.

http://aminet.net/comm/misc/amicygnix-base.lha
http://aminet.net/comm/misc/amicygnix-tools.lha
http://os4depot.net/index.php?function= ... x-base.lha
http://os4depot.net/index.php?function= ... -tools.lha

